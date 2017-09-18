FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2017 / 1:27 AM / in a month

Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17   
Oriente Petrolero      2 Club Petrolero    2  
Bolivar                2 San Jose          1  
Sport Boys             1 Jorge Wilstermann 0  
Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest     0  
Saturday, September 16 
Guabira                4 Nacional Potosi   0  
Real Potosi            2 Blooming          0  
   Standings              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      8 5 2 1 17 8  17  
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      8 3 5 0 10 6  14  
3  Bolivar                8 4 2 2 11 11 14  
4  The Strongest          8 3 3 2 13 8  12  
5  Guabira                8 3 2 3 13 12 11  
6  Sport Boys             8 3 2 3 8  11 11  
7  Club Petrolero         7 2 4 1 7  5  10  
8  Real Potosi            7 3 0 4 10 13 9   
9  Blooming               8 1 5 2 6  7  8   
10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 2 4 11 14 8   
11 San Jose               8 2 1 5 10 14 7   
12 Nacional Potosi        8 1 2 5 5  12 5   
1: Copa Libertadores

