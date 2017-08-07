FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 7  
Oriente Petrolero 1 Universitario de Sucre 0  
San Jose          1 Blooming               1  
Sunday, August 6  
Club Petrolero    2 Bolivar                0  
Friday, August 4  
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Guabira                0  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      2 2 0 0 7 2 6   
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
3  Club Petrolero         2 1 1 0 2 0 4   
4  San Jose               2 1 1 0 3 2 4   
5  The Strongest          2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
6  Guabira                2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
7  Blooming               2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
8  Nacional Potosi        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
9  Sport Boys             2 0 1 1 1 5 1   
10 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0   
12 Bolivar                2 0 0 2 0 5 0   
1: Copa Libertadores

0 : 0
