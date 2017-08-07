UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 7 Oriente Petrolero 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 San Jose 1 Blooming 1 Sunday, August 6 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 0 Friday, August 4 Jorge Wilstermann 3 Guabira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 3 Club Petrolero 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 San Jose 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 5 The Strongest 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 6 Guabira 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 7 Blooming 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 8 Nacional Potosi 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Sport Boys 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 10 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 11 Universitario de Sucre 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 12 Bolivar 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores