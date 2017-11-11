FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
wider image
Rohingya refugee boy works to support family
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 11, 2017 / 8:55 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 11  
Club Petrolero         0 The Strongest 1  
Universitario de Sucre 2 Sport Boys    0  
   Standings              P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  The Strongest          16 9 3 4  27 18 30  
-------------------------
2  Bolivar                15 9 3 3  26 21 30  
3  Jorge Wilstermann      15 8 3 4  27 16 27  
4  Blooming               15 6 6 3  18 12 24  
5  Oriente Petrolero      15 5 7 3  21 15 22  
6  San Jose               15 7 1 7  22 18 22  
7  Real Potosi            15 6 3 6  18 21 21  
8  Club Petrolero         16 4 7 5  16 15 19  
9  Universitario de Sucre 16 5 4 7  20 24 19  
10 Sport Boys             16 4 4 8  15 29 16  
11 Guabira                15 4 3 8  20 27 15  
12 Nacional Potosi        15 2 2 11 15 29 8   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Sunday, November 12  
Guabira              v Blooming          (1900)  
Bolivar              v Real Potosi       (2000)  
Nacional Potosi      v Jorge Wilstermann (2115)  
Oriente Petrolero    v San Jose          (2330)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.