UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 11 Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1 Universitario de Sucre 2 Sport Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 16 9 3 4 27 18 30 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 15 9 3 3 26 21 30 3 Jorge Wilstermann 15 8 3 4 27 16 27 4 Blooming 15 6 6 3 18 12 24 5 Oriente Petrolero 15 5 7 3 21 15 22 6 San Jose 15 7 1 7 22 18 22 7 Real Potosi 15 6 3 6 18 21 21 8 Club Petrolero 16 4 7 5 16 15 19 9 Universitario de Sucre 16 5 4 7 20 24 19 10 Sport Boys 16 4 4 8 15 29 16 11 Guabira 15 4 3 8 20 27 15 12 Nacional Potosi 15 2 2 11 15 29 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 12 Guabira v Blooming (1900) Bolivar v Real Potosi (2000) Nacional Potosi v Jorge Wilstermann (2115) Oriente Petrolero v San Jose (2330)