UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
September 25, 2017 / 1:30 AM / in 24 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Blooming          2 Sport Boys             0  
Jorge Wilstermann 2 Oriente Petrolero      0  
San Jose          3 Real Potosi            0  
The Strongest     1 Bolivar                2  
Saturday, September 23
Club Petrolero    4 Guabira                3  
Nacional Potosi   2 Universitario de Sucre 3  
   Standings              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      9 6 2 1 19 8  20  
-------------------------
2  Bolivar                9 5 2 2 13 12 17  
3  Oriente Petrolero      9 3 5 1 10 8  14  
4  Club Petrolero         8 3 4 1 11 8  13  
5  The Strongest          9 3 3 3 14 10 12  
6  Blooming               9 2 5 2 8  7  11  
7  Guabira                9 3 2 4 16 16 11  
8  Universitario de Sucre 9 3 2 4 14 16 11  
9  Sport Boys             9 3 2 4 8  13 11  
10 San Jose               9 3 1 5 13 14 10  
11 Real Potosi            8 3 0 5 10 16 9   
12 Nacional Potosi        9 1 2 6 7  15 5   
1: Copa Libertadores

