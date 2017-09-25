UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Blooming 2 Sport Boys 0 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Oriente Petrolero 0 San Jose 3 Real Potosi 0 The Strongest 1 Bolivar 2 Saturday, September 23 Club Petrolero 4 Guabira 3 Nacional Potosi 2 Universitario de Sucre 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 9 6 2 1 19 8 20 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 9 5 2 2 13 12 17 3 Oriente Petrolero 9 3 5 1 10 8 14 4 Club Petrolero 8 3 4 1 11 8 13 5 The Strongest 9 3 3 3 14 10 12 6 Blooming 9 2 5 2 8 7 11 7 Guabira 9 3 2 4 16 16 11 8 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 2 4 14 16 11 9 Sport Boys 9 3 2 4 8 13 11 10 San Jose 9 3 1 5 13 14 10 11 Real Potosi 8 3 0 5 10 16 9 12 Nacional Potosi 9 1 2 6 7 15 5 1: Copa Libertadores