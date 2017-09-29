FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2017 / 12:13 AM / in 20 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, September 28 
Blooming               1 Jorge Wilstermann 0  
Universitario de Sucre 0 Club Petrolero    0  
Sport Boys             1 San Jose          0  
Wednesday, September 27
Bolivar                3 Nacional Potosi   1  
Oriente Petrolero      3 Guabira           1  
Real Potosi            1 The Strongest     2  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      10 6 2 2 19 9  20  
-------------------------
2  Bolivar                10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
3  Oriente Petrolero      10 4 5 1 13 9  17  
4  The Strongest          10 4 3 3 16 11 15  
5  Club Petrolero         9  3 5 1 11 8  14  
6  Blooming               10 3 5 2 9  7  14  
7  Sport Boys             10 4 2 4 9  13 14  
8  Universitario de Sucre 10 3 3 4 14 16 12  
9  Guabira                10 3 2 5 17 19 11  
10 San Jose               10 3 1 6 13 15 10  
11 Real Potosi            9  3 0 6 11 18 9   
12 Nacional Potosi        10 1 2 7 8  18 5   
1: Copa Libertadores

