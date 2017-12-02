UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 1 The Strongest 3 Universitario de Sucre 2 Club Petrolero 3 Oriente Petrolero 0 San Jose 1 Bolivar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 12 4 3 33 23 40 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 19 11 3 5 35 20 36 3 The Strongest 19 11 3 5 35 22 36 4 San Jose 19 9 3 7 27 20 30 5 Blooming 19 7 8 4 22 14 29 6 Oriente Petrolero 19 6 7 6 24 25 25 7 Real Potosi 19 7 4 8 20 25 25 8 Club Petrolero 19 5 7 7 20 20 22 9 Universitario de Sucre 19 5 5 9 22 31 20 10 Guabira 19 5 4 10 23 31 19 11 Nacional Potosi 19 5 2 12 21 32 17 12 Sport Boys 19 4 4 11 18 37 16 1: Copa Libertadores