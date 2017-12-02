FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 1
The Strongest  3 Universitario de Sucre 2  
Club Petrolero 3 Oriente Petrolero      0  
San Jose       1 Bolivar                1  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Bolivar                19 12 4 3  33 23 40  
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      19 11 3 5  35 20 36  
3  The Strongest          19 11 3 5  35 22 36  
4  San Jose               19 9  3 7  27 20 30  
5  Blooming               19 7  8 4  22 14 29  
6  Oriente Petrolero      19 6  7 6  24 25 25  
7  Real Potosi            19 7  4 8  20 25 25  
8  Club Petrolero         19 5  7 7  20 20 22  
9  Universitario de Sucre 19 5  5 9  22 31 20  
10 Guabira                19 5  4 10 23 31 19  
11 Nacional Potosi        19 5  2 12 21 32 17  
12 Sport Boys             19 4  4 11 18 37 16  
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
