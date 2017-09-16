FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
September 16, 2017 / 8:54 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Guabira     4 Nacional Potosi 0  
Real Potosi 2 Blooming        0  
   Standings              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      7 5 2 0 17 7  17  
-------------------------
2  Oriente Petrolero      7 3 4 0 8  4  13  
3  The Strongest          7 3 3 1 13 6  12  
4  Guabira                8 3 2 3 13 12 11  
5  Bolivar                7 3 2 2 9  10 11  
6  Club Petrolero         6 2 3 1 5  3  9   
7  Real Potosi            7 3 0 4 10 13 9   
8  Blooming               8 1 5 2 6  7  8   
9  Sport Boys             7 2 2 3 7  11 8   
10 San Jose               7 2 1 4 9  12 7   
11 Universitario de Sucre 7 1 2 4 9  14 5   
12 Nacional Potosi        8 1 2 5 5  12 5   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, September 17   
Sport Boys             v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)  
Bolivar                v San Jose          (2000)  
Universitario de Sucre v The Strongest     (2115)  
Oriente Petrolero      v Club Petrolero    (2330)

