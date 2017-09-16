UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Guabira 4 Nacional Potosi 0 Real Potosi 2 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 7 5 2 0 17 7 17 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 7 3 4 0 8 4 13 3 The Strongest 7 3 3 1 13 6 12 4 Guabira 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 5 Bolivar 7 3 2 2 9 10 11 6 Club Petrolero 6 2 3 1 5 3 9 7 Real Potosi 7 3 0 4 10 13 9 8 Blooming 8 1 5 2 6 7 8 9 Sport Boys 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 10 San Jose 7 2 1 4 9 12 7 11 Universitario de Sucre 7 1 2 4 9 14 5 12 Nacional Potosi 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Sport Boys v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Bolivar v San Jose (2000) Universitario de Sucre v The Strongest (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Club Petrolero (2330)