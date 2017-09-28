UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 28 Sport Boys 1 San Jose 0 Wednesday, September 27 Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1 Oriente Petrolero 3 Guabira 1 Real Potosi 1 The Strongest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 9 6 2 1 19 8 20 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 4 5 1 13 9 17 4 The Strongest 10 4 3 3 16 11 15 5 Sport Boys 10 4 2 4 9 13 14 6 Club Petrolero 8 3 4 1 11 8 13 7 Blooming 9 2 5 2 8 7 11 8 Guabira 10 3 2 5 17 19 11 9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 2 4 14 16 11 10 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 15 10 11 Real Potosi 9 3 0 6 11 18 9 12 Nacional Potosi 10 1 2 7 8 18 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 28 Universitario de Sucre v Club Petrolero (2215) Friday, September 29 Blooming v Jorge Wilstermann (0030)