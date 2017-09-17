FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in a month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17   
Bolivar                2 San Jose          1  
Sport Boys             1 Jorge Wilstermann 0  
Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest     0  
Saturday, September 16 
Guabira                4 Nacional Potosi   0  
Real Potosi            2 Blooming          0  
   Standings              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Jorge Wilstermann      8 5 2 1 17 8  17  
-------------------------
2  Bolivar                8 4 2 2 11 11 14  
3  Oriente Petrolero      7 3 4 0 8  4  13  
4  The Strongest          8 3 3 2 13 8  12  
5  Guabira                8 3 2 3 13 12 11  
6  Sport Boys             8 3 2 3 8  11 11  
7  Club Petrolero         6 2 3 1 5  3  9   
8  Real Potosi            7 3 0 4 10 13 9   
9  Blooming               8 1 5 2 6  7  8   
10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 2 4 11 14 8   
11 San Jose               8 2 1 5 10 14 7   
12 Nacional Potosi        8 1 2 5 5  12 5   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, September 17 
Oriente Petrolero    v Club Petrolero (2330)

