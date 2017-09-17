UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 Bolivar 2 San Jose 1 Sport Boys 1 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest 0 Saturday, September 16 Guabira 4 Nacional Potosi 0 Real Potosi 2 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 8 5 2 1 17 8 17 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 8 4 2 2 11 11 14 3 Oriente Petrolero 7 3 4 0 8 4 13 4 The Strongest 8 3 3 2 13 8 12 5 Guabira 8 3 2 3 13 12 11 6 Sport Boys 8 3 2 3 8 11 11 7 Club Petrolero 6 2 3 1 5 3 9 8 Real Potosi 7 3 0 4 10 13 9 9 Blooming 8 1 5 2 6 7 8 10 Universitario de Sucre 8 2 2 4 11 14 8 11 San Jose 8 2 1 5 10 14 7 12 Nacional Potosi 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Oriente Petrolero v Club Petrolero (2330)