Soccer-Flamengo sign two-time Player of the Year Everton Ribeiro

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Flamengo have signed Brazil's former two-time player of the year Everton Ribeiro from UAE club Al Ahli, the Rio de Janeiro side announced.

The 28-year old attacking midfielder has been capped six times and was voted Serie A player of the year in 2013 and 2014 when his then-club Cruzeiro won the league.

The Flamengo transfer, completed on Monday night, adds prowess to a midfield that already boasts former Atletico Madrid player Diego and 16-year old Vinicius Jnr, who recently signed a deal to join Real Madrid.

Flamengo currently sit in 12th place in the Serie A after three games. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Mark Heinrich)