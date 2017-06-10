FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Jesus withdrawn from Brazil squad after eye socket injury
June 10, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Jesus withdrawn from Brazil squad after eye socket injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad to play Australia on Tuesday after fracturing the orbital bone around his left eye, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old forward was hurt in a clash with his Manchester City team mate Nicolas Otamendi during Friday's 1-0 loss to Argentina in a friendly.

Brazil have advised his club of the injury but will not be replacing him in the squad for the Australia friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Clare Fallon)

