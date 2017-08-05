FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday 
Saturday, August 5
Corinthians 3 Sport      1  
Fluminense  3 Goianiense 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         19 14 5 0  32 9  47  
2  Gremio              18 11 3 4  33 18 36  
3  Santos              18 10 4 4  22 13 34  
4  Palmeiras           18 10 2 6  28 19 32  
5  Flamengo            18 7  8 3  27 17 29  
6  Sport               19 8  4 7  30 26 28  
-------------------------
7  Cruzeiro            18 7  5 6  21 16 26  
8  Fluminense          18 6  7 5  29 27 25  
9  Botafogo            18 6  6 6  21 20 24  
10 Vasco da Gama       18 7  2 9  21 30 23  
11 Atletico Paranaense 18 6  5 7  20 22 23  
12 Atletico Mineiro    18 6  5 7  19 21 23  
-------------------------
13 Coritiba            18 6  4 8  19 25 22  
14 Chapecoense         18 6  4 8  24 31 22  
15 Ponte Preta         17 6  3 8  20 24 21  
16 Bahia               18 5  5 8  22 23 20  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           18 5  4 9  21 24 19  
18 Avai                18 4  5 9  10 25 17  
19 Vitoria             18 4  4 10 19 30 16  
20 Goianiense          19 3  3 13 16 34 12  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 6     
Flamengo             v Vitoria             (1400)  
Bahia                v Sao Paulo           (1900)  
Coritiba             v Chapecoense         (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Botafogo            (1900)  
Gremio               v Atletico Mineiro    (1900)  
Palmeiras            v Atletico Paranaense (1900)  
Avai                 v Santos              (2200)  
Ponte Preta          v Vasco da Gama       (2200)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.