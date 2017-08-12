FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 8:57 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Vitoria    0 Avai     1  
Goianiense 1 Coritiba 0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         19 14 5 0  32 9  47  
2  Gremio              19 12 3 4  35 18 39  
3  Santos              19 10 5 4  22 13 35  
4  Palmeiras           19 10 2 7  28 20 32  
5  Flamengo            19 7  8 4  27 19 29  
6  Sport               19 8  4 7  30 26 28  
-------------------------
7  Cruzeiro            19 7  6 6  21 16 27  
8  Atletico Paranaense 19 7  5 7  21 22 26  
9  Fluminense          19 6  8 5  29 27 26  
10 Coritiba            20 7  4 9  21 26 25  
11 Botafogo            19 6  7 6  21 20 25  
12 Vasco da Gama       19 7  3 9  21 30 24  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               19 6  5 8  24 24 23  
14 Ponte Preta         19 6  5 8  20 24 23  
15 Atletico Mineiro    19 6  5 8  19 23 23  
16 Chapecoense         19 6  4 9  24 33 22  
-------------------------
17 Avai                20 5  6 9  11 25 21  
18 Sao Paulo           19 5  4 10 22 26 19  
19 Vitoria             20 5  4 11 21 31 19  
20 Goianiense          20 4  3 13 17 34 15  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, August 13    
Sao Paulo            v Cruzeiro    (1400)  
Atletico Mineiro     v Flamengo    (1900)  
Sport                v Ponte Preta (1900)  
Vasco da Gama        v Palmeiras   (1900)  
Atletico Paranaense  v Bahia       (2200)  
Botafogo             v Gremio      (2200)  
Monday, August 14    
Santos               v Fluminense  (2300)

