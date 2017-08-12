UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Vitoria 0 Avai 1 Goianiense 1 Coritiba 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 19 14 5 0 32 9 47 2 Gremio 19 12 3 4 35 18 39 3 Santos 19 10 5 4 22 13 35 4 Palmeiras 19 10 2 7 28 20 32 5 Flamengo 19 7 8 4 27 19 29 6 Sport 19 8 4 7 30 26 28 ------------------------- 7 Cruzeiro 19 7 6 6 21 16 27 8 Atletico Paranaense 19 7 5 7 21 22 26 9 Fluminense 19 6 8 5 29 27 26 10 Coritiba 20 7 4 9 21 26 25 11 Botafogo 19 6 7 6 21 20 25 12 Vasco da Gama 19 7 3 9 21 30 24 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 19 6 5 8 24 24 23 14 Ponte Preta 19 6 5 8 20 24 23 15 Atletico Mineiro 19 6 5 8 19 23 23 16 Chapecoense 19 6 4 9 24 33 22 ------------------------- 17 Avai 20 5 6 9 11 25 21 18 Sao Paulo 19 5 4 10 22 26 19 19 Vitoria 20 5 4 11 21 31 19 20 Goianiense 20 4 3 13 17 34 15 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Sao Paulo v Cruzeiro (1400) Atletico Mineiro v Flamengo (1900) Sport v Ponte Preta (1900) Vasco da Gama v Palmeiras (1900) Atletico Paranaense v Bahia (2200) Botafogo v Gremio (2200) Monday, August 14 Santos v Fluminense (2300)