FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 hours ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis
U.S.
After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis
North Korea missile technology not perfected yet - South Korea
north Korea
North Korea missile technology not perfected yet - South Korea
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
sport
Thomas wins PGA Championship for first major title
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 8 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13   
Atletico Paranaense 4 Bahia       1  
Botafogo            1 Gremio      0  
Atletico Mineiro    2 Flamengo    0  
Sao Paulo           3 Cruzeiro    2  
Sport               0 Ponte Preta 0  
Vasco da Gama       1 Palmeiras   1  
Saturday, August 12 
Vitoria             0 Avai        1  
Goianiense          1 Coritiba    0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         19 14 5 0  32 9  47  
2  Gremio              20 12 3 5  35 19 39  
3  Santos              19 10 5 4  22 13 35  
4  Palmeiras           20 10 3 7  29 21 33  
5  Sport               20 8  5 7  30 26 29  
6  Atletico Paranaense 20 8  5 7  25 23 29  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            20 7  8 5  27 21 29  
8  Botafogo            20 7  7 6  22 20 28  
9  Cruzeiro            20 7  6 7  23 19 27  
10 Atletico Mineiro    20 7  5 8  21 23 26  
11 Fluminense          19 6  8 5  29 27 26  
12 Coritiba            20 7  4 9  21 26 25  
-------------------------
13 Vasco da Gama       20 7  4 9  22 31 25  
14 Ponte Preta         20 6  6 8  20 24 24  
15 Bahia               20 6  5 9  25 28 23  
16 Sao Paulo           20 6  4 10 25 28 22  
-------------------------
17 Chapecoense         19 6  4 9  24 33 22  
18 Avai                20 5  6 9  11 25 21  
19 Vitoria             20 5  4 11 21 31 19  
20 Goianiense          20 4  3 13 17 34 15  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, August 14    
Santos               v Fluminense (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.