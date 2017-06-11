UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Atletico Paranaense 0 Santos 2 Avai 1 Flamengo 1 Botafogo 2 Coritiba 2 Corinthians 3 Sao Paulo 2 Cruzeiro 2 Goianiense 0 Ponte Preta 3 Chapecoense 2 Vitoria 2 Atletico Mineiro 0 Saturday, June 10 Vasco da Gama 2 Sport 1 Palmeiras 3 Fluminense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 6 5 1 0 13 5 16 2 Coritiba 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Gremio 5 4 0 1 15 7 12 4 Chapecoense 6 3 1 2 11 10 10 5 Ponte Preta 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 6 Cruzeiro 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 ------------------------- 7 Fluminense 6 3 1 2 11 11 10 8 Bahia 5 3 0 2 11 5 9 9 Sao Paulo 6 3 0 3 8 5 9 10 Santos 6 3 0 3 6 6 9 11 Vasco da Gama 6 3 0 3 9 15 9 12 Botafogo 6 2 2 2 5 5 8 ------------------------- 13 Palmeiras 6 2 1 3 7 5 7 14 Sport 6 2 1 3 8 11 7 15 Flamengo 6 1 4 1 6 5 7 16 Atletico Mineiro 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 ------------------------- 17 Avai 6 1 2 3 2 6 5 18 Vitoria 6 1 1 4 3 6 4 19 Goianiense 6 1 0 5 4 13 3 20 Atletico Paranaense 6 0 2 4 4 13 2 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 12 Gremio v Bahia (2300)