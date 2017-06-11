FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 11, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11     
Atletico Paranaense 0 Santos           2  
Avai                1 Flamengo         1  
Botafogo            2 Coritiba         2  
Corinthians         3 Sao Paulo        2  
Cruzeiro            2 Goianiense       0  
Ponte Preta         3 Chapecoense      2  
Vitoria             2 Atletico Mineiro 0  
Saturday, June 10   
Vasco da Gama       2 Sport            1  
Palmeiras           3 Fluminense       1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         6 5 1 0 13 5  16  
2  Coritiba            6 4 1 1 9  4  13  
3  Gremio              5 4 0 1 15 7  12  
4  Chapecoense         6 3 1 2 11 10 10  
5  Ponte Preta         6 3 1 2 10 9  10  
6  Cruzeiro            6 3 1 2 5  4  10  
-------------------------
7  Fluminense          6 3 1 2 11 11 10  
8  Bahia               5 3 0 2 11 5  9   
9  Sao Paulo           6 3 0 3 8  5  9   
10 Santos              6 3 0 3 6  6  9   
11 Vasco da Gama       6 3 0 3 9  15 9   
12 Botafogo            6 2 2 2 5  5  8   
-------------------------
13 Palmeiras           6 2 1 3 7  5  7   
14 Sport               6 2 1 3 8  11 7   
15 Flamengo            6 1 4 1 6  5  7   
16 Atletico Mineiro    6 1 3 2 5  7  6   
-------------------------
17 Avai                6 1 2 3 2  6  5   
18 Vitoria             6 1 1 4 3  6  4   
19 Goianiense          6 1 0 5 4  13 3   
20 Atletico Paranaense 6 0 2 4 4  13 2   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Monday, June 12      
Gremio               v Bahia (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.