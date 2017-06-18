UPDATE 4-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 Sport 1 Vitoria 3 Bahia 2 Palmeiras 4 Chapecoense 0 Botafogo 2 Coritiba 0 Corinthians 0 Fluminense 2 Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 2 Saturday, June 17 Santos 0 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Avai 0 Goianiense 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 8 6 2 0 14 5 20 2 Gremio 7 6 0 1 18 7 18 3 Coritiba 8 4 3 1 9 4 15 4 Santos 8 4 1 3 7 6 13 5 Chapecoense 8 4 1 3 13 13 13 6 Vasco da Gama 8 4 0 4 11 17 12 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 8 3 3 2 9 7 12 8 Ponte Preta 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 9 Fluminense 8 3 2 3 13 15 11 10 Flamengo 8 2 5 1 10 7 11 11 Bahia 8 3 1 4 13 10 10 12 Palmeiras 8 3 1 4 11 8 10 ------------------------- 13 Sao Paulo 8 3 1 4 9 7 10 14 Cruzeiro 7 3 1 3 5 5 10 15 Atletico Mineiro 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 16 Vitoria 8 2 2 4 8 9 8 ------------------------- 17 Sport 8 2 2 4 9 14 8 18 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 2 4 6 13 8 19 Goianiense 8 2 0 6 7 15 6 20 Avai 8 1 2 5 3 10 5 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 19 Cruzeiro v Gremio (2300)