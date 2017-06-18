FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
June 18, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 18
Sport         1 Vitoria             3  
Bahia         2 Palmeiras           4  
Chapecoense   0 Botafogo            2  
Coritiba      0 Corinthians         0  
Fluminense    2 Flamengo            2  
Sao Paulo     1 Atletico Mineiro    2  
Saturday, June 17
Santos        0 Ponte Preta         0  
Vasco da Gama 1 Avai                0  
Goianiense    0 Atletico Paranaense 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         8 6 2 0 14 5  20  
2  Gremio              7 6 0 1 18 7  18  
3  Coritiba            8 4 3 1 9  4  15  
4  Santos              8 4 1 3 7  6  13  
5  Chapecoense         8 4 1 3 13 13 13  
6  Vasco da Gama       8 4 0 4 11 17 12  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            8 3 3 2 9  7  12  
8  Ponte Preta         8 3 2 3 10 11 11  
9  Fluminense          8 3 2 3 13 15 11  
10 Flamengo            8 2 5 1 10 7  11  
11 Bahia               8 3 1 4 13 10 10  
12 Palmeiras           8 3 1 4 11 8  10  
-------------------------
13 Sao Paulo           8 3 1 4 9  7  10  
14 Cruzeiro            7 3 1 3 5  5  10  
15 Atletico Mineiro    8 2 3 3 7  9  9   
16 Vitoria             8 2 2 4 8  9  8   
-------------------------
17 Sport               8 2 2 4 9  14 8   
18 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 2 4 6  13 8   
19 Goianiense          8 2 0 6 7  15 6   
20 Avai                8 1 2 5 3  10 5   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, June 19      
Cruzeiro             v Gremio (2300)

