UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Chapecoense 0 Atletico Mineiro 1 Atletico Paranaense 4 Vitoria 1 Bahia 0 Flamengo 1 Cruzeiro 2 Coritiba 0 Gremio 0 Corinthians 1 Ponte Preta 1 Palmeiras 2 Sao Paulo 1 Fluminense 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Goianiense 0 Saturday, June 24 Santos 0 Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 10 8 2 0 18 5 26 2 Gremio 10 7 1 2 23 11 22 3 Flamengo 10 4 5 1 16 8 17 4 Palmeiras 10 5 1 4 14 9 16 5 Santos 10 5 1 4 9 7 16 6 Vasco da Gama 10 5 0 5 13 20 15 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 8 Fluminense 10 4 3 3 17 16 15 9 Coritiba 10 4 3 3 9 8 15 10 Cruzeiro 10 4 2 4 10 9 14 11 Ponte Preta 10 4 2 4 12 13 14 12 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 2 4 11 14 14 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 10 4 1 5 14 19 13 14 Atletico Mineiro 10 3 4 3 10 11 13 15 Sport 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 16 Sao Paulo 10 3 2 5 10 9 11 ------------------------- 17 Bahia 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 18 Vitoria 10 2 2 6 9 15 8 19 Goianiense 10 2 0 8 7 17 6 20 Avai 9 1 2 6 3 13 5 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 26 Botafogo v Avai (2300)