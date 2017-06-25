FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
June 25, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 25     
Chapecoense         0 Atletico Mineiro 1  
Atletico Paranaense 4 Vitoria          1  
Bahia               0 Flamengo         1  
Cruzeiro            2 Coritiba         0  
Gremio              0 Corinthians      1  
Ponte Preta         1 Palmeiras        2  
Sao Paulo           1 Fluminense       1  
Vasco da Gama       1 Goianiense       0  
Saturday, June 24   
Santos              0 Sport            1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         10 8 2 0 18 5  26  
2  Gremio              10 7 1 2 23 11 22  
3  Flamengo            10 4 5 1 16 8  17  
4  Palmeiras           10 5 1 4 14 9  16  
5  Santos              10 5 1 4 9  7  16  
6  Vasco da Gama       10 5 0 5 13 20 15  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            9  4 3 2 12 8  15  
8  Fluminense          10 4 3 3 17 16 15  
9  Coritiba            10 4 3 3 9  8  15  
10 Cruzeiro            10 4 2 4 10 9  14  
11 Ponte Preta         10 4 2 4 12 13 14  
12 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 2 4 11 14 14  
-------------------------
13 Chapecoense         10 4 1 5 14 19 13  
14 Atletico Mineiro    10 3 4 3 10 11 13  
15 Sport               10 3 3 4 12 16 12  
16 Sao Paulo           10 3 2 5 10 9  11  
-------------------------
17 Bahia               10 3 1 6 13 14 10  
18 Vitoria             10 2 2 6 9  15 8   
19 Goianiense          10 2 0 8 7  17 6   
20 Avai                9  1 2 6 3  13 5   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                
Monday, June 26      
Botafogo             v Avai (2300)

