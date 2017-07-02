FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 2, 2017 / 9:15 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 2   
Avai             0 Ponte Preta         0  
Coritiba         2 Vasco da Gama       2  
Atletico Mineiro 3 Cruzeiro            1  
Corinthians      1 Botafogo            0  
Flamengo         2 Sao Paulo           0  
Sport            1 Atletico Paranaense 0  
Vitoria          0 Bahia               0  
Saturday, July 1 
Goianiense       1 Santos              1  
Palmeiras        1 Gremio              0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         11 9 2 0 19 5  29  
2  Gremio              11 7 1 3 23 12 22  
3  Flamengo            11 5 5 1 18 8  20  
4  Palmeiras           11 6 1 4 15 9  19  
5  Santos              11 5 2 4 10 8  17  
6  Vasco da Gama       11 5 1 5 15 22 16  
-------------------------
7  Atletico Mineiro    11 4 4 3 13 12 16  
8  Coritiba            11 4 4 3 11 10 16  
9  Fluminense          10 4 3 3 17 16 15  
10 Botafogo            11 4 3 4 12 11 15  
11 Ponte Preta         11 4 3 4 12 13 15  
12 Sport               11 4 3 4 13 16 15  
-------------------------
13 Cruzeiro            11 4 2 5 11 12 14  
14 Atletico Paranaense 11 4 2 5 11 15 14  
15 Chapecoense         10 4 1 5 14 19 13  
16 Bahia               11 3 2 6 13 14 11  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           11 3 2 6 10 11 11  
18 Vitoria             11 2 3 6 9  15 9   
19 Avai                11 2 3 6 5  13 9   
20 Goianiense          11 2 1 8 8  18 7   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, July 3       
Fluminense           v Chapecoense (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.