a month ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 8, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 8
Goianiense    1 Vitoria  2  
Vasco da Gama 0 Flamengo 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         11 9 2 0 19 5  29  
2  Flamengo            12 6 5 1 19 8  23  
3  Gremio              11 7 1 3 23 12 22  
4  Palmeiras           11 6 1 4 15 9  19  
5  Santos              11 5 2 4 10 8  17  
6  Vasco da Gama       12 5 1 6 15 23 16  
-------------------------
7  Fluminense          11 4 4 3 20 19 16  
8  Atletico Mineiro    11 4 4 3 13 12 16  
9  Coritiba            11 4 4 3 11 10 16  
10 Botafogo            11 4 3 4 12 11 15  
11 Ponte Preta         11 4 3 4 12 13 15  
12 Sport               11 4 3 4 13 16 15  
-------------------------
13 Cruzeiro            11 4 2 5 11 12 14  
14 Atletico Paranaense 11 4 2 5 11 15 14  
15 Chapecoense         11 4 2 5 17 22 14  
16 Vitoria             12 3 3 6 11 16 12  
-------------------------
17 Bahia               11 3 2 6 13 14 11  
18 Sao Paulo           11 3 2 6 10 11 11  
19 Avai                11 2 3 6 5  13 9   
20 Goianiense          12 2 1 9 9  20 7   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Still being played (GMT):                       
Saturday, July 8          
Corinthians               v Ponte Preta (2200)  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, July 9       
Chapecoense          v Atletico Paranaense (1400)  
Bahia                v Fluminense          (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Palmeiras           (1900)  
Gremio               v Avai                (1900)  
Botafogo             v Atletico Mineiro    (2200)  
Santos               v Sao Paulo           (2200)  
Monday, July 10      
Coritiba             v Sport               (2300)

