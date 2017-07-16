UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 16 Bahia 1 Avai 1 Coritiba 1 Fluminense 2 Goianiense 1 Atletico Mineiro 2 Chapecoense 2 Sao Paulo 0 Cruzeiro 1 Flamengo 1 Gremio 3 Ponte Preta 1 Palmeiras 4 Vitoria 2 Vasco da Gama 0 Santos 0 Saturday, July 15 Corinthians 2 Atletico Paranaense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 14 11 3 0 25 7 36 2 Gremio 14 9 1 4 27 15 28 3 Santos 14 7 3 4 14 10 24 4 Flamengo 14 6 6 2 20 10 24 5 Palmeiras 14 7 1 6 20 16 22 6 Sport 13 6 3 4 19 16 21 ------------------------- 7 Cruzeiro 14 6 3 5 17 14 21 8 Vasco da Gama 14 6 2 6 19 24 20 9 Fluminense 14 5 5 4 23 22 20 10 Atletico Mineiro 14 5 5 4 16 15 20 11 Botafogo 13 5 4 4 14 12 19 12 Coritiba 14 5 4 5 16 16 19 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 14 5 3 6 20 26 18 14 Bahia 14 4 4 6 18 16 16 15 Atletico Paranaense 14 4 4 6 14 20 16 16 Ponte Preta 14 4 3 7 13 21 15 ------------------------- 17 Avai 14 3 4 7 9 18 13 18 Sao Paulo 14 3 3 8 14 18 12 19 Vitoria 14 3 3 8 14 24 12 20 Goianiense 14 2 2 10 12 24 8 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 17 Botafogo v Sport (2300)