FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 16, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 16
Bahia         1 Avai                1  
Coritiba      1 Fluminense          2  
Goianiense    1 Atletico Mineiro    2  
Chapecoense   2 Sao Paulo           0  
Cruzeiro      1 Flamengo            1  
Gremio        3 Ponte Preta         1  
Palmeiras     4 Vitoria             2  
Vasco da Gama 0 Santos              0  
Saturday, July 15
Corinthians   2 Atletico Paranaense 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         14 11 3 0  25 7  36  
2  Gremio              14 9  1 4  27 15 28  
3  Santos              14 7  3 4  14 10 24  
4  Flamengo            14 6  6 2  20 10 24  
5  Palmeiras           14 7  1 6  20 16 22  
6  Sport               13 6  3 4  19 16 21  
-------------------------
7  Cruzeiro            14 6  3 5  17 14 21  
8  Vasco da Gama       14 6  2 6  19 24 20  
9  Fluminense          14 5  5 4  23 22 20  
10 Atletico Mineiro    14 5  5 4  16 15 20  
11 Botafogo            13 5  4 4  14 12 19  
12 Coritiba            14 5  4 5  16 16 19  
-------------------------
13 Chapecoense         14 5  3 6  20 26 18  
14 Bahia               14 4  4 6  18 16 16  
15 Atletico Paranaense 14 4  4 6  14 20 16  
16 Ponte Preta         14 4  3 7  13 21 15  
-------------------------
17 Avai                14 3  4 7  9  18 13  
18 Sao Paulo           14 3  3 8  14 18 12  
19 Vitoria             14 3  3 8  14 24 12  
20 Goianiense          14 2  2 10 12 24 8   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Monday, July 17      
Botafogo             v Sport (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.