13 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 22, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 13 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22
Flamengo 2 Coritiba    1  
Vitoria  1 Chapecoense 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         15 11 4 0  25 7  37  
2  Gremio              15 10 1 4  30 16 31  
3  Flamengo            16 7  7 2  24 13 28  
4  Santos              15 8  3 4  15 10 27  
5  Sport               15 7  3 5  24 18 24  
6  Palmeiras           15 7  2 6  22 18 23  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            15 6  5 4  16 13 23  
8  Cruzeiro            15 6  4 5  18 15 22  
9  Chapecoense         16 6  3 7  22 28 21  
10 Fluminense          15 5  6 4  24 23 21  
11 Vasco da Gama       15 6  2 7  19 25 20  
12 Atletico Mineiro    15 5  5 5  16 17 20  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               15 5  4 6  20 16 19  
14 Coritiba            16 5  4 7  17 22 19  
15 Ponte Preta         15 5  3 7  17 21 18  
16 Atletico Paranaense 15 4  5 6  14 20 17  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           15 4  3 8  15 18 15  
18 Avai                15 3  5 7  9  18 14  
19 Vitoria             16 3  3 10 16 29 12  
20 Goianiense          15 2  2 11 12 28 8   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, July 23      
Santos               v Bahia         (1400)  
Avai                 v Cruzeiro      (1900)  
Fluminense           v Corinthians   (1900)  
Sport                v Palmeiras     (1900)  
Goianiense           v Botafogo      (2200)  
Atletico Mineiro     v Vasco da Gama (2200)  
Atletico Paranaense  v Ponte Preta   (2200)  
Monday, July 24      
Sao Paulo            v Gremio        (2300)

