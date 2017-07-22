UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Flamengo 2 Coritiba 1 Vitoria 1 Chapecoense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 15 11 4 0 25 7 37 2 Gremio 15 10 1 4 30 16 31 3 Flamengo 16 7 7 2 24 13 28 4 Santos 15 8 3 4 15 10 27 5 Sport 15 7 3 5 24 18 24 6 Palmeiras 15 7 2 6 22 18 23 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 15 6 5 4 16 13 23 8 Cruzeiro 15 6 4 5 18 15 22 9 Chapecoense 16 6 3 7 22 28 21 10 Fluminense 15 5 6 4 24 23 21 11 Vasco da Gama 15 6 2 7 19 25 20 12 Atletico Mineiro 15 5 5 5 16 17 20 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 15 5 4 6 20 16 19 14 Coritiba 16 5 4 7 17 22 19 15 Ponte Preta 15 5 3 7 17 21 18 16 Atletico Paranaense 15 4 5 6 14 20 17 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 15 4 3 8 15 18 15 18 Avai 15 3 5 7 9 18 14 19 Vitoria 16 3 3 10 16 29 12 20 Goianiense 15 2 2 11 12 28 8 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Santos v Bahia (1400) Avai v Cruzeiro (1900) Fluminense v Corinthians (1900) Sport v Palmeiras (1900) Goianiense v Botafogo (2200) Atletico Mineiro v Vasco da Gama (2200) Atletico Paranaense v Ponte Preta (2200) Monday, July 24 Sao Paulo v Gremio (2300)