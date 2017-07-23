FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 23, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23     
Goianiense          1 Botafogo      1  
Atletico Mineiro    1 Vasco da Gama 2  
Atletico Paranaense 0 Ponte Preta   2  
Avai                1 Cruzeiro      0  
Fluminense          0 Corinthians   1  
Santos              3 Bahia         0  
Sport               0 Palmeiras     2  
Saturday, July 22   
Flamengo            2 Coritiba      1  
Vitoria             1 Chapecoense   2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         16 12 4 0  26 7  40  
2  Gremio              15 10 1 4  30 16 31  
3  Santos              16 9  3 4  18 10 30  
4  Flamengo            16 7  7 2  24 13 28  
5  Palmeiras           16 8  2 6  24 18 26  
6  Sport               16 7  3 6  24 20 24  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            16 6  6 4  17 14 24  
8  Vasco da Gama       16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
9  Cruzeiro            16 6  4 6  18 16 22  
10 Ponte Preta         16 6  3 7  19 21 21  
11 Chapecoense         16 6  3 7  22 28 21  
12 Fluminense          16 5  6 5  24 24 21  
-------------------------
13 Atletico Mineiro    16 5  5 6  17 19 20  
14 Bahia               16 5  4 7  20 19 19  
15 Coritiba            16 5  4 7  17 22 19  
16 Atletico Paranaense 16 4  5 7  14 22 17  
-------------------------
17 Avai                16 4  5 7  10 18 17  
18 Sao Paulo           15 4  3 8  15 18 15  
19 Vitoria             16 3  3 10 16 29 12  
20 Goianiense          16 2  3 11 13 29 9   
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, July 24      
Sao Paulo            v Gremio (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.