Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Saturday, August 5 Corinthians 3 Sport 1 Fluminense 3 Goianiense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 19 14 5 0 32 9 47 2 Gremio 18 11 3 4 33 18 36 3 Santos 18 10 4 4 22 13 34 4 Palmeiras 18 10 2 6 28 19 32 5 Flamengo 18 7 8 3 27 17 29 6 Sport 19 8 4 7 30 26 28 ------------------------- 7 Cruzeiro 18 7 5 6 21 16 26 8 Fluminense 18 6 7 5 29 27 25 9 Botafogo 18 6 6 6 21 20 24 10 Vasco da Gama 18 7 2 9 21 30 23 11 Atletico Paranaense 18 6 5 7 20 22 23 12 Atletico Mineiro 18 6 5 7 19 21 23 ------------------------- 13 Coritiba 18 6 4 8 19 25 22 14 Chapecoense 18 6 4 8 24 31 22 15 Ponte Preta 17 6 3 8 20 24 21 16 Bahia 18 5 5 8 22 23 20 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 18 5 4 9 21 24 19 18 Avai 18 4 5 9 10 25 17 19 Vitoria 18 4 4 10 19 30 16 20 Goianiense 19 3 3 13 16 34 12 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 Flamengo v Vitoria (1400) Bahia v Sao Paulo (1900) Coritiba v Chapecoense (1900) Cruzeiro v Botafogo (1900) Gremio v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Palmeiras v Atletico Paranaense (1900) Avai v Santos (2200) Ponte Preta v Vasco da Gama (2200)