Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 11:58 PM / in a month

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday 
Saturday, September 23
Flamengo 1 Avai 1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         24 16 5  3  34 13 53  
2  Gremio              24 13 4  7  40 21 43  
3  Santos              24 11 8  5  25 16 41  
4  Palmeiras           24 12 4  8  35 26 40  
5  Flamengo            25 10 9  6  34 24 39  
6  Cruzeiro            24 10 7  7  29 21 37  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            24 10 7  7  29 23 37  
8  Atletico Paranaense 24 9  7  8  29 27 34  
9  Vasco da Gama       24 9  4  11 24 35 31  
10 Atletico Mineiro    24 8  7  9  26 28 31  
11 Fluminense          24 7  10 7  34 34 31  
12 Avai                25 7  9  9  16 28 30  
-------------------------
13 Sport               24 8  5  11 30 36 29  
14 Chapecoense         24 8  4  12 28 37 28  
15 Ponte Preta         24 7  7  10 26 32 28  
16 Bahia               24 7  6  11 30 32 27  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           24 7  6  11 32 36 27  
18 Coritiba            24 7  6  11 22 29 27  
19 Vitoria             24 7  5  12 26 35 26  
20 Goianiense          24 6  4  14 22 38 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, September 24 
Santos               v Atletico Paranaense (0000)  
Sao Paulo            v Corinthians         (1400)  
Goianiense           v Cruzeiro            (1900)  
Chapecoense          v Ponte Preta         (1900)  
Coritiba             v Botafogo            (1900)  
Fluminense           v Palmeiras           (1900)  
Atletico Mineiro     v Vitoria             (2200)  
Bahia                v Gremio              (2200)  
Monday, September 25 
Sport                v Vasco da Gama       (2300)

