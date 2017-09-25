FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 25, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 24 days ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Atletico Mineiro 1 Vitoria             3  
Bahia            1 Gremio              0  
Goianiense       1 Cruzeiro            2  
Chapecoense      1 Ponte Preta         0  
Coritiba         2 Botafogo            3  
Fluminense       0 Palmeiras           1  
Sao Paulo        1 Corinthians         1  
Saturday, September 23
Flamengo         1 Avai                1  
Santos           1 Atletico Paranaense 0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         25 16 6  3  35 14 54  
2  Santos              25 12 8  5  26 16 44  
3  Gremio              25 13 4  8  40 22 43  
4  Palmeiras           25 13 4  8  36 26 43  
5  Cruzeiro            25 11 7  7  31 22 40  
6  Botafogo            25 11 7  7  32 25 40  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            25 10 9  6  34 24 39  
8  Atletico Paranaense 25 9  7  9  29 28 34  
9  Chapecoense         25 9  4  12 29 37 31  
10 Vasco da Gama       24 9  4  11 24 35 31  
11 Atletico Mineiro    25 8  7  10 27 31 31  
12 Fluminense          25 7  10 8  34 35 31  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               25 8  6  11 31 32 30  
14 Avai                25 7  9  9  16 28 30  
15 Sport               24 8  5  11 30 36 29  
16 Vitoria             25 8  5  12 29 36 29  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           25 7  7  11 33 37 28  
18 Ponte Preta         25 7  7  11 26 33 28  
19 Coritiba            25 7  6  12 24 32 27  
20 Goianiense          25 6  4  15 23 40 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Monday, September 25 
Sport                v Vasco da Gama (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.