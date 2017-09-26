FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
September 26, 2017 / 12:57 AM / in 23 days

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
Sport            1 Vasco da Gama       1  
Sunday, September 24
Atletico Mineiro 1 Vitoria             3  
Bahia            1 Gremio              0  
Goianiense       1 Cruzeiro            2  
Chapecoense      1 Ponte Preta         0  
Coritiba         2 Botafogo            3  
Fluminense       0 Palmeiras           1  
Sao Paulo        1 Corinthians         1  
Saturday, September 23
Flamengo         1 Avai                1  
Santos           1 Atletico Paranaense 0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         25 16 6  3  35 14 54  
2  Santos              25 12 8  5  26 16 44  
3  Gremio              25 13 4  8  40 22 43  
4  Palmeiras           25 13 4  8  36 26 43  
5  Cruzeiro            25 11 7  7  31 22 40  
6  Botafogo            25 11 7  7  32 25 40  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            25 10 9  6  34 24 39  
8  Atletico Paranaense 25 9  7  9  29 28 34  
9  Vasco da Gama       25 9  5  11 25 36 32  
10 Chapecoense         25 9  4  12 29 37 31  
11 Atletico Mineiro    25 8  7  10 27 31 31  
12 Fluminense          25 7  10 8  34 35 31  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               25 8  6  11 31 32 30  
14 Sport               25 8  6  11 31 37 30  
15 Avai                25 7  9  9  16 28 30  
16 Vitoria             25 8  5  12 29 36 29  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           25 7  7  11 33 37 28  
18 Ponte Preta         25 7  7  11 26 33 28  
19 Coritiba            25 7  6  12 24 32 27  
20 Goianiense          25 6  4  15 23 40 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

