Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 25 Sport 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Sunday, September 24 Atletico Mineiro 1 Vitoria 3 Bahia 1 Gremio 0 Goianiense 1 Cruzeiro 2 Chapecoense 1 Ponte Preta 0 Coritiba 2 Botafogo 3 Fluminense 0 Palmeiras 1 Sao Paulo 1 Corinthians 1 Saturday, September 23 Flamengo 1 Avai 1 Santos 1 Atletico Paranaense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 25 16 6 3 35 14 54 2 Santos 25 12 8 5 26 16 44 3 Gremio 25 13 4 8 40 22 43 4 Palmeiras 25 13 4 8 36 26 43 5 Cruzeiro 25 11 7 7 31 22 40 6 Botafogo 25 11 7 7 32 25 40 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 25 10 9 6 34 24 39 8 Atletico Paranaense 25 9 7 9 29 28 34 9 Vasco da Gama 25 9 5 11 25 36 32 10 Chapecoense 25 9 4 12 29 37 31 11 Atletico Mineiro 25 8 7 10 27 31 31 12 Fluminense 25 7 10 8 34 35 31 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 25 8 6 11 31 32 30 14 Sport 25 8 6 11 31 37 30 15 Avai 25 7 9 9 16 28 30 16 Vitoria 25 8 5 12 29 36 29 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 25 7 7 11 33 37 28 18 Ponte Preta 25 7 7 11 26 33 28 19 Coritiba 25 7 6 12 24 32 27 20 Goianiense 25 6 4 15 23 40 22 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation