FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 3, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 17 days ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 2   
Ponte Preta         1 Flamengo         0  
Sunday, October 1   
Atletico Paranaense 0 Atletico Mineiro 2  
Avai                0 Goianiense       2  
Botafogo            2 Vitoria          3  
Cruzeiro            1 Corinthians      1  
Gremio              1 Fluminense       0  
Sao Paulo           1 Sport            0  
Saturday, September 30
Palmeiras           0 Santos           1  
Bahia               1 Coritiba         1  
Vasco da Gama       1 Chapecoense      1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         26 16 7  3  36 15 55  
2  Santos              26 13 8  5  27 16 47  
3  Gremio              26 14 4  8  41 22 46  
4  Palmeiras           26 13 4  9  36 27 43  
5  Cruzeiro            26 11 8  7  32 23 41  
6  Botafogo            26 11 7  8  34 28 40  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            26 10 9  7  34 25 39  
8  Atletico Paranaense 26 9  7  10 29 30 34  
9  Atletico Mineiro    26 9  7  10 29 31 34  
10 Vasco da Gama       26 9  6  11 26 37 33  
11 Vitoria             26 9  5  12 32 38 32  
12 Chapecoense         26 9  5  12 30 38 32  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               26 8  7  11 32 33 31  
14 Sao Paulo           26 8  7  11 34 37 31  
15 Ponte Preta         26 8  7  11 27 33 31  
16 Fluminense          26 7  10 9  34 36 31  
-------------------------
17 Sport               26 8  6  12 31 38 30  
18 Avai                26 7  9  10 16 30 30  
19 Coritiba            26 7  7  12 25 33 28  
20 Goianiense          26 7  4  15 25 40 25  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.