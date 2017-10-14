Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Saturday, October 14 Vasco da Gama 1 Botafogo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 27 17 7 3 39 16 58 2 Santos 27 13 9 5 28 17 48 3 Cruzeiro 28 13 8 7 35 24 47 4 Gremio 27 14 4 9 41 23 46 5 Palmeiras 27 13 5 9 38 29 44 6 Botafogo 28 12 7 9 36 30 43 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 27 10 10 7 35 26 40 8 Vasco da Gama 28 11 6 11 29 38 39 9 Atletico Mineiro 27 10 7 10 30 31 37 10 Atletico Paranaense 27 9 8 10 31 32 35 11 Sport 27 9 6 12 33 39 33 12 Vitoria 27 9 5 13 33 40 32 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 27 9 5 13 31 40 32 14 Bahia 27 8 8 11 34 35 32 15 Ponte Preta 28 8 8 12 29 36 32 16 Fluminense 27 7 11 9 35 37 32 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 27 8 7 12 34 38 31 18 Avai 27 7 9 11 17 32 30 19 Coritiba 27 7 7 13 26 36 28 20 Goianiense 27 7 5 15 27 42 26 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Sao Paulo v Atletico Paranaense (0000) Goianiense v Palmeiras (1900) Chapecoense v Flamengo (1900) Fluminense v Avai (1900) Sport v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Bahia v Corinthians (2100) Coritiba v Gremio (2100) Monday, October 16 Santos v Vitoria (2200)