FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 17, 2017 / 12:00 AM / in 5 days

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Monday, October 16
Santos        2 Vitoria             2  
Sunday, October 15
Goianiense    1 Palmeiras           3  
Bahia         2 Corinthians         0  
Chapecoense   0 Flamengo            1  
Coritiba      0 Gremio              1  
Fluminense    1 Avai                0  
Sport         1 Atletico Mineiro    1  
Saturday, October 14
Sao Paulo     2 Atletico Paranaense 1  
Vasco da Gama 1 Botafogo            0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         28 17 7  4  39 18 58  
2  Gremio              28 15 4  9  42 23 49  
3  Santos              28 13 10 5  30 19 49  
4  Palmeiras           28 14 5  9  41 30 47  
5  Cruzeiro            28 13 8  7  35 24 47  
6  Botafogo            28 12 7  9  36 30 43  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            28 11 10 7  36 26 43  
8  Vasco da Gama       28 11 6  11 29 38 39  
9  Atletico Mineiro    28 10 8  10 31 32 38  
10 Bahia               28 9  8  11 36 35 35  
11 Atletico Paranaense 28 9  8  11 32 34 35  
12 Fluminense          28 8  11 9  36 37 35  
-------------------------
13 Sao Paulo           28 9  7  12 36 39 34  
14 Sport               28 9  7  12 34 40 34  
15 Vitoria             28 9  6  13 35 42 33  
16 Chapecoense         28 9  5  14 31 41 32  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         28 8  8  12 29 36 32  
18 Avai                28 7  9  12 17 33 30  
19 Coritiba            28 7  7  14 26 37 28  
20 Goianiense          28 7  5  16 28 45 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.