Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 9:17 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3  
Goianiense          1 Fluminense  1  
Atletico Mineiro    4 Gremio      3  
Atletico Paranaense 3 Palmeiras   0  
Botafogo            2 Cruzeiro    2  
Chapecoense         2 Coritiba    1  
Santos              1 Avai        1  
Sao Paulo           1 Bahia       1  
Sport               1 Corinthians 0  
Vasco da Gama       2 Ponte Preta 1  
Vitoria             1 Flamengo    2  
    Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
C1  Corinthians         38 21 9  8  50 30 72  
2   Palmeiras           38 19 6  13 61 45 63  
3   Santos              38 17 12 9  42 32 63  
4   Gremio              38 18 8  12 55 36 62  
5   Cruzeiro            38 15 12 11 47 39 57  
6   Flamengo            38 15 11 12 49 38 56  
-------------------------
7   Vasco da Gama       38 15 11 12 40 47 56  
8   Chapecoense         38 15 9  14 47 49 54  
9   Atletico Mineiro    38 14 12 12 52 49 54  
10  Botafogo            38 14 11 13 45 42 53  
11  Atletico Paranaense 38 14 9  15 45 43 51  
12  Bahia               38 13 11 14 50 48 50  
-------------------------
13  Sao Paulo           38 13 11 14 48 49 50  
14  Fluminense          38 11 14 13 50 53 47  
15  Sport               38 12 9  17 46 58 45  
16  Vitoria             38 11 10 17 50 58 43  
-------------------------
R17 Coritiba            38 11 10 17 42 51 43  
R18 Avai                38 10 13 15 29 48 43  
R19 Ponte Preta         38 10 9  19 37 52 39  
R20 Goianiense          38 9  9  20 38 56 36  
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

