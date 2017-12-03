Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Goianiense 1 Fluminense 1 Atletico Mineiro 4 Gremio 3 Atletico Paranaense 3 Palmeiras 0 Botafogo 2 Cruzeiro 2 Chapecoense 2 Coritiba 1 Santos 1 Avai 1 Sao Paulo 1 Bahia 1 Sport 1 Corinthians 0 Vasco da Gama 2 Ponte Preta 1 Vitoria 1 Flamengo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Corinthians 38 21 9 8 50 30 72 2 Palmeiras 38 19 6 13 61 45 63 3 Santos 38 17 12 9 42 32 63 4 Gremio 38 18 8 12 55 36 62 5 Cruzeiro 38 15 12 11 47 39 57 6 Flamengo 38 15 11 12 49 38 56 ------------------------- 7 Vasco da Gama 38 15 11 12 40 47 56 8 Chapecoense 38 15 9 14 47 49 54 9 Atletico Mineiro 38 14 12 12 52 49 54 10 Botafogo 38 14 11 13 45 42 53 11 Atletico Paranaense 38 14 9 15 45 43 51 12 Bahia 38 13 11 14 50 48 50 ------------------------- 13 Sao Paulo 38 13 11 14 48 49 50 14 Fluminense 38 11 14 13 50 53 47 15 Sport 38 12 9 17 46 58 45 16 Vitoria 38 11 10 17 50 58 43 ------------------------- R17 Coritiba 38 11 10 17 42 51 43 R18 Avai 38 10 13 15 29 48 43 R19 Ponte Preta 38 10 9 19 37 52 39 R20 Goianiense 38 9 9 20 38 56 36 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation