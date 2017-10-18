FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
October 18, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 18
Goianiense 0 Vasco da Gama 1  
Coritiba   1 Cruzeiro      0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         28 17 7  4  39 18 58  
2  Gremio              28 15 4  9  42 23 49  
3  Santos              28 13 10 5  30 19 49  
4  Palmeiras           28 14 5  9  41 30 47  
5  Cruzeiro            29 13 8  8  35 25 47  
6  Botafogo            28 12 7  9  36 30 43  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            28 11 10 7  36 26 43  
8  Vasco da Gama       29 12 6  11 30 38 42  
9  Atletico Mineiro    28 10 8  10 31 32 38  
10 Bahia               28 9  8  11 36 35 35  
11 Atletico Paranaense 28 9  8  11 32 34 35  
12 Fluminense          28 8  11 9  36 37 35  
-------------------------
13 Sao Paulo           28 9  7  12 36 39 34  
14 Sport               28 9  7  12 34 40 34  
15 Vitoria             28 9  6  13 35 42 33  
16 Chapecoense         28 9  5  14 31 41 32  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         28 8  8  12 29 36 32  
18 Coritiba            29 8  7  14 27 37 31  
19 Avai                28 7  9  12 17 33 30  
20 Goianiense          29 7  5  17 28 46 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Still being played (GMT):                       
Wednesday, October 18     
Atletico Mineiro          v Chapecoense (2300)  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, October 18
Avai                 v Botafogo            (2345)  
Corinthians          v Gremio              (2345)  
Fluminense           v Sao Paulo           (2345)  
Thursday, October 19 
Palmeiras            v Ponte Preta         (2200)  
Vitoria              v Atletico Paranaense (2200)  
Flamengo             v Bahia               (2300)  
Sport                v Santos              (2300)  
Saturday, October 21 
Vasco da Gama        v Coritiba            (1900)  
Sunday, October 22   
Atletico Paranaense  v Sport               (1900)  
Bahia                v Vitoria             (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Atletico Mineiro    (1900)  
Gremio               v Palmeiras           (1900)  
Santos               v Goianiense          (1900)  
Sao Paulo            v Flamengo            (1900)  
Chapecoense          v Fluminense          (2100)  
Ponte Preta          v Avai                (2100)  
Monday, October 23   
Botafogo             v Corinthians         (2200)

