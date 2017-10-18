Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 18 Goianiense 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Coritiba 1 Cruzeiro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 28 17 7 4 39 18 58 2 Gremio 28 15 4 9 42 23 49 3 Santos 28 13 10 5 30 19 49 4 Palmeiras 28 14 5 9 41 30 47 5 Cruzeiro 29 13 8 8 35 25 47 6 Botafogo 28 12 7 9 36 30 43 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 28 11 10 7 36 26 43 8 Vasco da Gama 29 12 6 11 30 38 42 9 Atletico Mineiro 28 10 8 10 31 32 38 10 Bahia 28 9 8 11 36 35 35 11 Atletico Paranaense 28 9 8 11 32 34 35 12 Fluminense 28 8 11 9 36 37 35 ------------------------- 13 Sao Paulo 28 9 7 12 36 39 34 14 Sport 28 9 7 12 34 40 34 15 Vitoria 28 9 6 13 35 42 33 16 Chapecoense 28 9 5 14 31 41 32 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 28 8 8 12 29 36 32 18 Coritiba 29 8 7 14 27 37 31 19 Avai 28 7 9 12 17 33 30 20 Goianiense 29 7 5 17 28 46 26 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Wednesday, October 18 Atletico Mineiro v Chapecoense (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 18 Avai v Botafogo (2345) Corinthians v Gremio (2345) Fluminense v Sao Paulo (2345) Thursday, October 19 Palmeiras v Ponte Preta (2200) Vitoria v Atletico Paranaense (2200) Flamengo v Bahia (2300) Sport v Santos (2300) Saturday, October 21 Vasco da Gama v Coritiba (1900) Sunday, October 22 Atletico Paranaense v Sport (1900) Bahia v Vitoria (1900) Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Gremio v Palmeiras (1900) Santos v Goianiense (1900) Sao Paulo v Flamengo (1900) Chapecoense v Fluminense (2100) Ponte Preta v Avai (2100) Monday, October 23 Botafogo v Corinthians (2200)