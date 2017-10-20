FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 20, 2017 / 12:56 AM / in 5 days

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 19
Flamengo         4 Bahia               1  
Palmeiras        2 Ponte Preta         0  
Sport            1 Santos              1  
Vitoria          2 Atletico Paranaense 3  
Wednesday, October 18
Atletico Mineiro 2 Chapecoense         3  
Avai             1 Botafogo            1  
Corinthians      0 Gremio              0  
Fluminense       3 Sao Paulo           1  
Goianiense       0 Vasco da Gama       1  
Coritiba         1 Cruzeiro            0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         29 17 8  4  39 18 59  
2  Gremio              29 15 5  9  42 23 50  
3  Palmeiras           29 15 5  9  43 30 50  
4  Santos              29 13 11 5  31 20 50  
5  Cruzeiro            29 13 8  8  35 25 47  
6  Flamengo            29 12 10 7  40 27 46  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            29 12 8  9  37 31 44  
8  Vasco da Gama       29 12 6  11 30 38 42  
9  Atletico Paranaense 29 10 8  11 35 36 38  
10 Atletico Mineiro    29 10 8  11 33 35 38  
11 Fluminense          29 9  11 9  39 38 38  
12 Chapecoense         29 10 5  14 34 43 35  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               29 9  8  12 37 39 35  
14 Sport               29 9  8  12 35 41 35  
15 Sao Paulo           29 9  7  13 37 42 34  
16 Vitoria             29 9  6  14 37 45 33  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         29 8  8  13 29 38 32  
18 Coritiba            29 8  7  14 27 37 31  
19 Avai                29 7  10 12 18 34 31  
20 Goianiense          29 7  5  17 28 46 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 21 
Vasco da Gama        v Coritiba         (1900)  
Sunday, October 22   
Atletico Paranaense  v Sport            (1900)  
Bahia                v Vitoria          (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Atletico Mineiro (1900)  
Gremio               v Palmeiras        (1900)  
Santos               v Goianiense       (1900)  
Sao Paulo            v Flamengo         (1900)  
Chapecoense          v Fluminense       (2100)  
Ponte Preta          v Avai             (2100)  
Monday, October 23   
Botafogo             v Corinthians      (2200)

