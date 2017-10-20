Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, October 19 Flamengo 4 Bahia 1 Palmeiras 2 Ponte Preta 0 Sport 1 Santos 1 Vitoria 2 Atletico Paranaense 3 Wednesday, October 18 Atletico Mineiro 2 Chapecoense 3 Avai 1 Botafogo 1 Corinthians 0 Gremio 0 Fluminense 3 Sao Paulo 1 Goianiense 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Coritiba 1 Cruzeiro 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 29 17 8 4 39 18 59 2 Gremio 29 15 5 9 42 23 50 3 Palmeiras 29 15 5 9 43 30 50 4 Santos 29 13 11 5 31 20 50 5 Cruzeiro 29 13 8 8 35 25 47 6 Flamengo 29 12 10 7 40 27 46 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 29 12 8 9 37 31 44 8 Vasco da Gama 29 12 6 11 30 38 42 9 Atletico Paranaense 29 10 8 11 35 36 38 10 Atletico Mineiro 29 10 8 11 33 35 38 11 Fluminense 29 9 11 9 39 38 38 12 Chapecoense 29 10 5 14 34 43 35 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 29 9 8 12 37 39 35 14 Sport 29 9 8 12 35 41 35 15 Sao Paulo 29 9 7 13 37 42 34 16 Vitoria 29 9 6 14 37 45 33 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 29 8 8 13 29 38 32 18 Coritiba 29 8 7 14 27 37 31 19 Avai 29 7 10 12 18 34 31 20 Goianiense 29 7 5 17 28 46 26 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Vasco da Gama v Coritiba (1900) Sunday, October 22 Atletico Paranaense v Sport (1900) Bahia v Vitoria (1900) Cruzeiro v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Gremio v Palmeiras (1900) Santos v Goianiense (1900) Sao Paulo v Flamengo (1900) Chapecoense v Fluminense (2100) Ponte Preta v Avai (2100) Monday, October 23 Botafogo v Corinthians (2200)