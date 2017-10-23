FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 11:57 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Monday, October 23  
Botafogo            2 Corinthians      1  
Sunday, October 22  
Atletico Paranaense 2 Sport            1  
Bahia               2 Vitoria          1  
Chapecoense         2 Fluminense       0  
Cruzeiro            1 Atletico Mineiro 3  
Gremio              1 Palmeiras        3  
Ponte Preta         1 Avai             2  
Santos              1 Goianiense       0  
Sao Paulo           2 Flamengo         0  
Saturday, October 21
Vasco da Gama       1 Coritiba         1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         30 17 8  5  40 20 59  
2  Palmeiras           30 16 5  9  46 31 53  
3  Santos              30 14 11 5  32 20 53  
4  Gremio              30 15 5  10 43 26 50  
5  Cruzeiro            30 13 8  9  36 28 47  
6  Botafogo            30 13 8  9  39 32 47  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            30 12 10 8  40 29 46  
8  Vasco da Gama       30 12 7  11 31 39 43  
9  Atletico Paranaense 30 11 8  11 37 37 41  
10 Atletico Mineiro    30 11 8  11 36 36 41  
11 Chapecoense         30 11 5  14 36 43 38  
12 Bahia               30 10 8  12 39 40 38  
-------------------------
13 Fluminense          30 9  11 10 39 40 38  
14 Sao Paulo           30 10 7  13 39 42 37  
15 Sport               30 9  8  13 36 43 35  
16 Avai                30 8  10 12 20 35 34  
-------------------------
17 Vitoria             30 9  6  15 38 47 33  
18 Ponte Preta         30 8  8  14 30 40 32  
19 Coritiba            30 8  8  14 28 38 32  
20 Goianiense          30 7  5  18 28 47 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.