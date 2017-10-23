Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Monday, October 23 Botafogo 2 Corinthians 1 Sunday, October 22 Atletico Paranaense 2 Sport 1 Bahia 2 Vitoria 1 Chapecoense 2 Fluminense 0 Cruzeiro 1 Atletico Mineiro 3 Gremio 1 Palmeiras 3 Ponte Preta 1 Avai 2 Santos 1 Goianiense 0 Sao Paulo 2 Flamengo 0 Saturday, October 21 Vasco da Gama 1 Coritiba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 30 17 8 5 40 20 59 2 Palmeiras 30 16 5 9 46 31 53 3 Santos 30 14 11 5 32 20 53 4 Gremio 30 15 5 10 43 26 50 5 Cruzeiro 30 13 8 9 36 28 47 6 Botafogo 30 13 8 9 39 32 47 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 30 12 10 8 40 29 46 8 Vasco da Gama 30 12 7 11 31 39 43 9 Atletico Paranaense 30 11 8 11 37 37 41 10 Atletico Mineiro 30 11 8 11 36 36 41 11 Chapecoense 30 11 5 14 36 43 38 12 Bahia 30 10 8 12 39 40 38 ------------------------- 13 Fluminense 30 9 11 10 39 40 38 14 Sao Paulo 30 10 7 13 39 42 37 15 Sport 30 9 8 13 36 43 35 16 Avai 30 8 10 12 20 35 34 ------------------------- 17 Vitoria 30 9 6 15 38 47 33 18 Ponte Preta 30 8 8 14 30 40 32 19 Coritiba 30 8 8 14 28 38 32 20 Goianiense 30 7 5 18 28 47 26 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation