FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 11:55 PM / in a month

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday 
Saturday, September 16
Botafogo 2 Santos 0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         23 15 5  3  33 13 50  
2  Gremio              23 13 4  6  40 20 43  
3  Santos              24 11 8  5  25 16 41  
4  Palmeiras           23 11 4  8  34 26 37  
5  Botafogo            24 10 7  7  29 23 37  
6  Flamengo            23 9  8  6  31 23 35  
-------------------------
7  Cruzeiro            23 9  7  7  28 21 34  
8  Vasco da Gama       23 9  4  10 24 34 31  
9  Atletico Paranaense 23 8  7  8  26 26 31  
10 Fluminense          23 7  10 6  33 31 31  
11 Atletico Mineiro    23 8  6  9  25 27 30  
12 Sport               23 8  5  10 30 34 29  
-------------------------
13 Ponte Preta         23 7  7  9  25 29 28  
14 Avai                23 7  7  9  14 26 28  
15 Bahia               23 7  6  10 30 31 27  
16 Coritiba            23 7  6  10 22 28 27  
-------------------------
17 Vitoria             23 7  5  11 25 33 26  
18 Chapecoense         23 7  4  12 27 37 25  
19 Sao Paulo           23 6  6  11 30 35 24  
20 Goianiense          23 5  4  14 19 37 19  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, September 17 
Ponte Preta          v Goianiense       (0000)  
Avai                 v Atletico Mineiro (1400)  
Atletico Paranaense  v Fluminense       (1900)  
Corinthians          v Vasco da Gama    (1900)  
Flamengo             v Sport            (1900)  
Gremio               v Chapecoense      (1900)  
Vitoria              v Sao Paulo        (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Bahia            (2200)  
Monday, September 18 
Palmeiras            v Coritiba         (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.