#World Football
September 19, 2017 / 12:55 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18
Palmeiras           1 Coritiba         0  
Sunday, September 17
Cruzeiro            1 Bahia            0  
Atletico Paranaense 3 Fluminense       1  
Avai                1 Atletico Mineiro 1  
Corinthians         1 Vasco da Gama    0  
Flamengo            2 Sport            0  
Gremio              0 Chapecoense      1  
Vitoria             1 Sao Paulo        2  
Saturday, September 16
Botafogo            2 Santos           0  
Ponte Preta         1 Goianiense       3  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         24 16 5  3  34 13 53  
2  Gremio              24 13 4  7  40 21 43  
3  Santos              24 11 8  5  25 16 41  
4  Palmeiras           24 12 4  8  35 26 40  
5  Flamengo            24 10 8  6  33 23 38  
6  Cruzeiro            24 10 7  7  29 21 37  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            24 10 7  7  29 23 37  
8  Atletico Paranaense 24 9  7  8  29 27 34  
9  Vasco da Gama       24 9  4  11 24 35 31  
10 Atletico Mineiro    24 8  7  9  26 28 31  
11 Fluminense          24 7  10 7  34 34 31  
12 Sport               24 8  5  11 30 36 29  
-------------------------
13 Avai                24 7  8  9  15 27 29  
14 Chapecoense         24 8  4  12 28 37 28  
15 Ponte Preta         24 7  7  10 26 32 28  
16 Bahia               24 7  6  11 30 32 27  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           24 7  6  11 32 36 27  
18 Coritiba            24 7  6  11 22 29 27  
19 Vitoria             24 7  5  12 26 35 26  
20 Goianiense          24 6  4  14 22 38 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

