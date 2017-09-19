Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Palmeiras 1 Coritiba 0 Sunday, September 17 Cruzeiro 1 Bahia 0 Atletico Paranaense 3 Fluminense 1 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Corinthians 1 Vasco da Gama 0 Flamengo 2 Sport 0 Gremio 0 Chapecoense 1 Vitoria 1 Sao Paulo 2 Saturday, September 16 Botafogo 2 Santos 0 Ponte Preta 1 Goianiense 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 24 16 5 3 34 13 53 2 Gremio 24 13 4 7 40 21 43 3 Santos 24 11 8 5 25 16 41 4 Palmeiras 24 12 4 8 35 26 40 5 Flamengo 24 10 8 6 33 23 38 6 Cruzeiro 24 10 7 7 29 21 37 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 24 10 7 7 29 23 37 8 Atletico Paranaense 24 9 7 8 29 27 34 9 Vasco da Gama 24 9 4 11 24 35 31 10 Atletico Mineiro 24 8 7 9 26 28 31 11 Fluminense 24 7 10 7 34 34 31 12 Sport 24 8 5 11 30 36 29 ------------------------- 13 Avai 24 7 8 9 15 27 29 14 Chapecoense 24 8 4 12 28 37 28 15 Ponte Preta 24 7 7 10 26 32 28 16 Bahia 24 7 6 11 30 32 27 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 24 7 6 11 32 36 27 18 Coritiba 24 7 6 11 22 29 27 19 Vitoria 24 7 5 12 26 35 26 20 Goianiense 24 6 4 14 22 38 22 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation