UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 4, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Goianiense 0 Sao Paulo        1  
Botafogo   1 Fluminense       2  
Santos     3 Atletico Mineiro 1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         31 17 8  6  40 21 59  
2  Santos              32 15 11 6  36 23 56  
3  Palmeiras           31 16 6  9  48 33 54  
4  Gremio              31 15 6  10 45 28 51  
5  Cruzeiro            31 13 9  9  38 30 48  
6  Botafogo            32 13 9  10 40 34 48  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            31 12 11 8  40 29 47  
8  Vasco da Gama       31 12 8  11 31 39 44  
9  Sao Paulo           32 12 7  13 42 43 43  
10 Atletico Paranaense 31 11 9  11 37 37 42  
11 Atletico Mineiro    32 11 9  12 37 39 42  
12 Fluminense          32 10 12 10 42 42 42  
-------------------------
13 Chapecoense         31 11 6  14 36 43 39  
14 Bahia               31 10 9  12 40 41 39  
15 Sport               31 9  8  14 39 47 35  
16 Coritiba            31 9  8  14 32 41 35  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         31 9  8  14 31 40 35  
18 Avai                31 8  11 12 22 37 35  
19 Vitoria             31 9  7  15 39 48 34  
20 Goianiense          32 7  6  19 29 49 27  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, November 4 
Coritiba             v Avai                (2300)  
Sunday, November 5   
Corinthians          v Palmeiras           (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Atletico Paranaense (1900)  
Gremio               v Flamengo            (1900)  
Bahia                v Ponte Preta         (2000)  
Chapecoense          v Sport               (2100)  
Vasco da Gama        v Vitoria             (2100)

