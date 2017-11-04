UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 4 Goianiense 0 Sao Paulo 1 Botafogo 1 Fluminense 2 Santos 3 Atletico Mineiro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 31 17 8 6 40 21 59 2 Santos 32 15 11 6 36 23 56 3 Palmeiras 31 16 6 9 48 33 54 4 Gremio 31 15 6 10 45 28 51 5 Cruzeiro 31 13 9 9 38 30 48 6 Botafogo 32 13 9 10 40 34 48 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 31 12 11 8 40 29 47 8 Vasco da Gama 31 12 8 11 31 39 44 9 Sao Paulo 32 12 7 13 42 43 43 10 Atletico Paranaense 31 11 9 11 37 37 42 11 Atletico Mineiro 32 11 9 12 37 39 42 12 Fluminense 32 10 12 10 42 42 42 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 31 11 6 14 36 43 39 14 Bahia 31 10 9 12 40 41 39 15 Sport 31 9 8 14 39 47 35 16 Coritiba 31 9 8 14 32 41 35 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 31 9 8 14 31 40 35 18 Avai 31 8 11 12 22 37 35 19 Vitoria 31 9 7 15 39 48 34 20 Goianiense 32 7 6 19 29 49 27 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 4 Coritiba v Avai (2300) Sunday, November 5 Corinthians v Palmeiras (1900) Cruzeiro v Atletico Paranaense (1900) Gremio v Flamengo (1900) Bahia v Ponte Preta (2000) Chapecoense v Sport (2100) Vasco da Gama v Vitoria (2100)