UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 30, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 30
Palmeiras     0 Santos      1  
Bahia         1 Coritiba    1  
Vasco da Gama 1 Chapecoense 1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         25 16 6  3  35 14 54  
2  Santos              26 13 8  5  27 16 47  
3  Gremio              25 13 4  8  40 22 43  
4  Palmeiras           26 13 4  9  36 27 43  
5  Cruzeiro            25 11 7  7  31 22 40  
6  Botafogo            25 11 7  7  32 25 40  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            25 10 9  6  34 24 39  
8  Atletico Paranaense 25 9  7  9  29 28 34  
9  Vasco da Gama       26 9  6  11 26 37 33  
10 Chapecoense         26 9  5  12 30 38 32  
11 Bahia               26 8  7  11 32 33 31  
12 Atletico Mineiro    25 8  7  10 27 31 31  
-------------------------
13 Fluminense          25 7  10 8  34 35 31  
14 Sport               25 8  6  11 31 37 30  
15 Avai                25 7  9  9  16 28 30  
16 Vitoria             25 8  5  12 29 36 29  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           25 7  7  11 33 37 28  
18 Ponte Preta         25 7  7  11 26 33 28  
19 Coritiba            26 7  7  12 25 33 28  
20 Goianiense          25 6  4  15 23 40 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 1    
Avai                 v Goianiense       (1900)  
Botafogo             v Vitoria          (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Corinthians      (1900)  
Gremio               v Fluminense       (1900)  
Sao Paulo            v Sport            (1900)  
Atletico Paranaense  v Atletico Mineiro (2200)  
Monday, October 2    
Ponte Preta          v Flamengo         (2300)

