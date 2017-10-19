FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 19, 2017 / 1:43 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Wednesday 
Thursday, October 19
Palmeiras        2 Ponte Preta         0  
Vitoria          2 Atletico Paranaense 3  
Wednesday, October 18
Atletico Mineiro 2 Chapecoense         3  
Avai             1 Botafogo            1  
Corinthians      0 Gremio              0  
Fluminense       3 Sao Paulo           1  
Goianiense       0 Vasco da Gama       1  
Coritiba         1 Cruzeiro            0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         29 17 8  4  39 18 59  
2  Gremio              29 15 5  9  42 23 50  
3  Palmeiras           29 15 5  9  43 30 50  
4  Santos              28 13 10 5  30 19 49  
5  Cruzeiro            29 13 8  8  35 25 47  
6  Botafogo            29 12 8  9  37 31 44  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            28 11 10 7  36 26 43  
8  Vasco da Gama       29 12 6  11 30 38 42  
9  Atletico Paranaense 29 10 8  11 35 36 38  
10 Atletico Mineiro    29 10 8  11 33 35 38  
11 Fluminense          29 9  11 9  39 38 38  
12 Chapecoense         29 10 5  14 34 43 35  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               28 9  8  11 36 35 35  
14 Sao Paulo           29 9  7  13 37 42 34  
15 Sport               28 9  7  12 34 40 34  
16 Vitoria             29 9  6  14 37 45 33  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         29 8  8  13 29 38 32  
18 Coritiba            29 8  7  14 27 37 31  
19 Avai                29 7  10 12 18 34 31  
20 Goianiense          29 7  5  17 28 46 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Still being played (GMT):                  
Thursday, October 19      
Flamengo                  v Bahia  (2300)  
Sport                     v Santos (2300)  
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 21 
Vasco da Gama        v Coritiba         (1900)  
Sunday, October 22   
Atletico Paranaense  v Sport            (1900)  
Bahia                v Vitoria          (1900)  
Cruzeiro             v Atletico Mineiro (1900)  
Gremio               v Palmeiras        (1900)  
Santos               v Goianiense       (1900)  
Sao Paulo            v Flamengo         (1900)  
Chapecoense          v Fluminense       (2100)  
Ponte Preta          v Avai             (2100)  
Monday, October 23   
Botafogo             v Corinthians      (2200)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.