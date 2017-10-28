FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Flamengo  0 Vasco da Gama 0  
Sao Paulo 2 Santos        1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         30 17 8  5  40 20 59  
2  Palmeiras           30 16 5  9  46 31 53  
3  Santos              31 14 11 6  33 22 53  
4  Gremio              30 15 5  10 43 26 50  
5  Cruzeiro            30 13 8  9  36 28 47  
6  Botafogo            30 13 8  9  39 32 47  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            31 12 11 8  40 29 47  
8  Vasco da Gama       31 12 8  11 31 39 44  
9  Atletico Paranaense 30 11 8  11 37 37 41  
10 Atletico Mineiro    30 11 8  11 36 36 41  
11 Sao Paulo           31 11 7  13 41 43 40  
12 Chapecoense         30 11 5  14 36 43 38  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               30 10 8  12 39 40 38  
14 Fluminense          30 9  11 10 39 40 38  
15 Sport               30 9  8  13 36 43 35  
16 Avai                30 8  10 12 20 35 34  
-------------------------
17 Vitoria             30 9  6  15 38 47 33  
18 Ponte Preta         30 8  8  14 30 40 32  
19 Coritiba            30 8  8  14 28 38 32  
20 Goianiense          30 7  5  18 28 47 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Saturday, October 28 
Atletico Paranaense  v Chapecoense (2300)  
Sunday, October 29   
Atletico Mineiro     v Botafogo    (1900)  
Fluminense           v Bahia       (1900)  
Ponte Preta          v Corinthians (1900)  
Sport                v Coritiba    (2000)  
Vitoria              v Goianiense  (2000)  
Avai                 v Gremio      (2100)  
Monday, October 30   
Palmeiras            v Cruzeiro    (2200)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.