UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Avai 0 Santos 0 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 0 Bahia 2 Sao Paulo 1 Coritiba 2 Chapecoense 0 Cruzeiro 0 Botafogo 0 Flamengo 0 Vitoria 2 Gremio 2 Atletico Mineiro 0 Palmeiras 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Saturday, August 5 Corinthians 3 Sport 1 Fluminense 3 Goianiense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 19 14 5 0 32 9 47 2 Gremio 19 12 3 4 35 18 39 3 Santos 19 10 5 4 22 13 35 4 Palmeiras 19 10 2 7 28 20 32 5 Flamengo 19 7 8 4 27 19 29 6 Sport 19 8 4 7 30 26 28 ------------------------- 7 Cruzeiro 19 7 6 6 21 16 27 8 Atletico Paranaense 19 7 5 7 21 22 26 9 Coritiba 19 7 4 8 21 25 25 10 Fluminense 18 6 7 5 29 27 25 11 Botafogo 19 6 7 6 21 20 25 12 Vasco da Gama 19 7 3 9 21 30 24 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 19 6 5 8 24 24 23 14 Atletico Mineiro 19 6 5 8 19 23 23 15 Ponte Preta 18 6 4 8 20 24 22 16 Chapecoense 19 6 4 9 24 33 22 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 19 5 4 10 22 26 19 18 Vitoria 19 5 4 10 21 30 19 19 Avai 19 4 6 9 10 25 18 20 Goianiense 19 3 3 13 16 34 12 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation