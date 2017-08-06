FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6
Avai        0 Santos              0  
Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama       0  
Bahia       2 Sao Paulo           1  
Coritiba    2 Chapecoense         0  
Cruzeiro    0 Botafogo            0  
Flamengo    0 Vitoria             2  
Gremio      2 Atletico Mineiro    0  
Palmeiras   0 Atletico Paranaense 1  
Saturday, August 5
Corinthians 3 Sport               1  
Fluminense  3 Goianiense          1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         19 14 5 0  32 9  47  
2  Gremio              19 12 3 4  35 18 39  
3  Santos              19 10 5 4  22 13 35  
4  Palmeiras           19 10 2 7  28 20 32  
5  Flamengo            19 7  8 4  27 19 29  
6  Sport               19 8  4 7  30 26 28  
-------------------------
7  Cruzeiro            19 7  6 6  21 16 27  
8  Atletico Paranaense 19 7  5 7  21 22 26  
9  Coritiba            19 7  4 8  21 25 25  
10 Fluminense          18 6  7 5  29 27 25  
11 Botafogo            19 6  7 6  21 20 25  
12 Vasco da Gama       19 7  3 9  21 30 24  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               19 6  5 8  24 24 23  
14 Atletico Mineiro    19 6  5 8  19 23 23  
15 Ponte Preta         18 6  4 8  20 24 22  
16 Chapecoense         19 6  4 9  24 33 22  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           19 5  4 10 22 26 19  
18 Vitoria             19 5  4 10 21 30 19  
19 Avai                19 4  6 9  10 25 18  
20 Goianiense          19 3  3 13 16 34 12  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation

