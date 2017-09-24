UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Goianiense 1 Cruzeiro 2 Chapecoense 1 Ponte Preta 0 Coritiba 2 Botafogo 3 Fluminense 0 Palmeiras 1 Sao Paulo 1 Corinthians 1 Saturday, September 23 Flamengo 1 Avai 1 Santos 1 Atletico Paranaense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 25 16 6 3 35 14 54 2 Santos 25 12 8 5 26 16 44 3 Gremio 24 13 4 7 40 21 43 4 Palmeiras 25 13 4 8 36 26 43 5 Cruzeiro 25 11 7 7 31 22 40 6 Botafogo 25 11 7 7 32 25 40 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 25 10 9 6 34 24 39 8 Atletico Paranaense 25 9 7 9 29 28 34 9 Chapecoense 25 9 4 12 29 37 31 10 Vasco da Gama 24 9 4 11 24 35 31 11 Atletico Mineiro 24 8 7 9 26 28 31 12 Fluminense 25 7 10 8 34 35 31 ------------------------- 13 Avai 25 7 9 9 16 28 30 14 Sport 24 8 5 11 30 36 29 15 Sao Paulo 25 7 7 11 33 37 28 16 Ponte Preta 25 7 7 11 26 33 28 ------------------------- 17 Bahia 24 7 6 11 30 32 27 18 Coritiba 25 7 6 12 24 32 27 19 Vitoria 24 7 5 12 26 35 26 20 Goianiense 25 6 4 15 23 40 22 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Atletico Mineiro v Vitoria (2200) Bahia v Gremio (2200) Monday, September 25 Sport v Vasco da Gama (2300)