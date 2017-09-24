FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Goianiense  1 Cruzeiro            2  
Chapecoense 1 Ponte Preta         0  
Coritiba    2 Botafogo            3  
Fluminense  0 Palmeiras           1  
Sao Paulo   1 Corinthians         1  
Saturday, September 23
Flamengo    1 Avai                1  
Santos      1 Atletico Paranaense 0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         25 16 6  3  35 14 54  
2  Santos              25 12 8  5  26 16 44  
3  Gremio              24 13 4  7  40 21 43  
4  Palmeiras           25 13 4  8  36 26 43  
5  Cruzeiro            25 11 7  7  31 22 40  
6  Botafogo            25 11 7  7  32 25 40  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            25 10 9  6  34 24 39  
8  Atletico Paranaense 25 9  7  9  29 28 34  
9  Chapecoense         25 9  4  12 29 37 31  
10 Vasco da Gama       24 9  4  11 24 35 31  
11 Atletico Mineiro    24 8  7  9  26 28 31  
12 Fluminense          25 7  10 8  34 35 31  
-------------------------
13 Avai                25 7  9  9  16 28 30  
14 Sport               24 8  5  11 30 36 29  
15 Sao Paulo           25 7  7  11 33 37 28  
16 Ponte Preta         25 7  7  11 26 33 28  
-------------------------
17 Bahia               24 7  6  11 30 32 27  
18 Coritiba            25 7  6  12 24 32 27  
19 Vitoria             24 7  5  12 26 35 26  
20 Goianiense          25 6  4  15 23 40 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Sunday, September 24 
Atletico Mineiro     v Vitoria       (2200)  
Bahia                v Gremio        (2200)  
Monday, September 25 
Sport                v Vasco da Gama (2300)

0 : 0
