FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 12, 2017 / 9:02 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 12
Goianiense    2 Sport               0  
Bahia         2 Atletico Mineiro    2  
Coritiba      1 Ponte Preta         1  
Cruzeiro      3 Fluminense          1  
Gremio        1 Vitoria             1  
Palmeiras     2 Flamengo            0  
Vasco da Gama 1 Sao Paulo           1  
Saturday, November 11
Botafogo      0 Atletico Paranaense 1  
Corinthians   1 Avai                0  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         34 20 8  6  45 23 68  
2  Gremio              34 17 7  10 50 30 58  
3  Palmeiras           34 17 6  11 53 39 57  
4  Santos              33 15 11 7  37 25 56  
5  Cruzeiro            34 15 9  10 42 33 54  
6  Botafogo            34 14 9  11 42 36 51  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            34 13 11 10 43 34 50  
8  Vasco da Gama       34 13 10 11 35 42 49  
9  Bahia               34 12 10 12 46 44 46  
10 Atletico Mineiro    34 12 10 12 42 43 46  
11 Sao Paulo           34 12 9  13 45 46 45  
12 Atletico Paranaense 34 12 9  13 38 39 45  
-------------------------
13 Fluminense          34 10 13 11 45 47 43  
14 Chapecoense         33 11 8  14 39 46 41  
15 Coritiba            34 10 10 14 39 44 40  
16 Vitoria             34 10 9  15 44 51 39  
-------------------------
17 Sport               34 9  9  16 41 52 36  
18 Ponte Preta         34 9  9  16 32 44 36  
19 Avai                34 8  11 15 23 44 35  
20 Goianiense          34 8  6  20 33 52 30  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, November 13  
Chapecoense          v Santos (2200)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.