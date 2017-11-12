UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 12 Goianiense 2 Sport 0 Bahia 2 Atletico Mineiro 2 Coritiba 1 Ponte Preta 1 Cruzeiro 3 Fluminense 1 Gremio 1 Vitoria 1 Palmeiras 2 Flamengo 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Sao Paulo 1 Saturday, November 11 Botafogo 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Corinthians 1 Avai 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 34 20 8 6 45 23 68 2 Gremio 34 17 7 10 50 30 58 3 Palmeiras 34 17 6 11 53 39 57 4 Santos 33 15 11 7 37 25 56 5 Cruzeiro 34 15 9 10 42 33 54 6 Botafogo 34 14 9 11 42 36 51 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 34 13 11 10 43 34 50 8 Vasco da Gama 34 13 10 11 35 42 49 9 Bahia 34 12 10 12 46 44 46 10 Atletico Mineiro 34 12 10 12 42 43 46 11 Sao Paulo 34 12 9 13 45 46 45 12 Atletico Paranaense 34 12 9 13 38 39 45 ------------------------- 13 Fluminense 34 10 13 11 45 47 43 14 Chapecoense 33 11 8 14 39 46 41 15 Coritiba 34 10 10 14 39 44 40 16 Vitoria 34 10 9 15 44 51 39 ------------------------- 17 Sport 34 9 9 16 41 52 36 18 Ponte Preta 34 9 9 16 32 44 36 19 Avai 34 8 11 15 23 44 35 20 Goianiense 34 8 6 20 33 52 30 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 13 Chapecoense v Santos (2200)