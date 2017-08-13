UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Atletico Paranaense 4 Bahia 1 Botafogo 1 Gremio 0 Atletico Mineiro 2 Flamengo 0 Sao Paulo 3 Cruzeiro 2 Sport 0 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Palmeiras 1 Saturday, August 12 Vitoria 0 Avai 1 Goianiense 1 Coritiba 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 19 14 5 0 32 9 47 2 Gremio 20 12 3 5 35 19 39 3 Santos 19 10 5 4 22 13 35 4 Palmeiras 20 10 3 7 29 21 33 5 Sport 20 8 5 7 30 26 29 6 Atletico Paranaense 20 8 5 7 25 23 29 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 20 7 8 5 27 21 29 8 Botafogo 20 7 7 6 22 20 28 9 Cruzeiro 20 7 6 7 23 19 27 10 Atletico Mineiro 20 7 5 8 21 23 26 11 Fluminense 19 6 8 5 29 27 26 12 Coritiba 20 7 4 9 21 26 25 ------------------------- 13 Vasco da Gama 20 7 4 9 22 31 25 14 Ponte Preta 20 6 6 8 20 24 24 15 Bahia 20 6 5 9 25 28 23 16 Sao Paulo 20 6 4 10 25 28 22 ------------------------- 17 Chapecoense 19 6 4 9 24 33 22 18 Avai 20 5 6 9 11 25 21 19 Vitoria 20 5 4 11 21 31 19 20 Goianiense 20 4 3 13 17 34 15 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 14 Santos v Fluminense (2300)