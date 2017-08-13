FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 3:59 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13   
Atletico Paranaense 4 Bahia       1  
Botafogo            1 Gremio      0  
Atletico Mineiro    2 Flamengo    0  
Sao Paulo           3 Cruzeiro    2  
Sport               0 Ponte Preta 0  
Vasco da Gama       1 Palmeiras   1  
Saturday, August 12 
Vitoria             0 Avai        1  
Goianiense          1 Coritiba    0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         19 14 5 0  32 9  47  
2  Gremio              20 12 3 5  35 19 39  
3  Santos              19 10 5 4  22 13 35  
4  Palmeiras           20 10 3 7  29 21 33  
5  Sport               20 8  5 7  30 26 29  
6  Atletico Paranaense 20 8  5 7  25 23 29  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            20 7  8 5  27 21 29  
8  Botafogo            20 7  7 6  22 20 28  
9  Cruzeiro            20 7  6 7  23 19 27  
10 Atletico Mineiro    20 7  5 8  21 23 26  
11 Fluminense          19 6  8 5  29 27 26  
12 Coritiba            20 7  4 9  21 26 25  
-------------------------
13 Vasco da Gama       20 7  4 9  22 31 25  
14 Ponte Preta         20 6  6 8  20 24 24  
15 Bahia               20 6  5 9  25 28 23  
16 Sao Paulo           20 6  4 10 25 28 22  
-------------------------
17 Chapecoense         19 6  4 9  24 33 22  
18 Avai                20 5  6 9  11 25 21  
19 Vitoria             20 5  4 11 21 31 19  
20 Goianiense          20 4  3 13 17 34 15  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Monday, August 14    
Santos               v Fluminense (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.