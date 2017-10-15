UPDATE 2-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Goianiense 1 Palmeiras 3 Bahia 2 Corinthians 0 Chapecoense 0 Flamengo 1 Coritiba 0 Gremio 1 Fluminense 1 Avai 0 Sport 1 Atletico Mineiro 1 Saturday, October 14 Sao Paulo 2 Atletico Paranaense 1 Vasco da Gama 1 Botafogo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 28 17 7 4 39 18 58 2 Gremio 28 15 4 9 42 23 49 3 Santos 27 13 9 5 28 17 48 4 Palmeiras 28 14 5 9 41 30 47 5 Cruzeiro 28 13 8 7 35 24 47 6 Botafogo 28 12 7 9 36 30 43 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 28 11 10 7 36 26 43 8 Vasco da Gama 28 11 6 11 29 38 39 9 Atletico Mineiro 28 10 8 10 31 32 38 10 Bahia 28 9 8 11 36 35 35 11 Atletico Paranaense 28 9 8 11 32 34 35 12 Fluminense 28 8 11 9 36 37 35 ------------------------- 13 Sao Paulo 28 9 7 12 36 39 34 14 Sport 28 9 7 12 34 40 34 15 Vitoria 27 9 5 13 33 40 32 16 Chapecoense 28 9 5 14 31 41 32 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 28 8 8 12 29 36 32 18 Avai 28 7 9 12 17 33 30 19 Coritiba 28 7 7 14 26 37 28 20 Goianiense 28 7 5 16 28 45 26 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 Santos v Vitoria (2200)