UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 12, 2017 / 12:33 AM / in 7 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday 
Thursday, October 12
Flamengo            1 Fluminense    1  
Ponte Preta         1 Santos        1  
Vitoria             1 Sport         2  
Wednesday, October 11
Atletico Mineiro    1 Sao Paulo     0  
Atletico Paranaense 2 Goianiense    2  
Avai                1 Vasco da Gama 2  
Botafogo            2 Chapecoense   1  
Corinthians         3 Coritiba      1  
Gremio              0 Cruzeiro      1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         27 17 7  3  39 16 58  
2  Santos              27 13 9  5  28 17 48  
3  Cruzeiro            28 13 8  7  35 24 47  
4  Gremio              27 14 4  9  41 23 46  
5  Palmeiras           26 13 4  9  36 27 43  
6  Botafogo            27 12 7  8  36 29 43  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            27 10 10 7  35 26 40  
8  Atletico Mineiro    27 10 7  10 30 31 37  
9  Vasco da Gama       27 10 6  11 28 38 36  
10 Atletico Paranaense 27 9  8  10 31 32 35  
11 Sport               27 9  6  12 33 39 33  
12 Vitoria             27 9  5  13 33 40 32  
-------------------------
13 Chapecoense         27 9  5  13 31 40 32  
14 Ponte Preta         28 8  8  12 29 36 32  
15 Fluminense          27 7  11 9  35 37 32  
16 Bahia               26 8  7  11 32 33 31  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           27 8  7  12 34 38 31  
18 Avai                27 7  9  11 17 32 30  
19 Coritiba            27 7  7  13 26 36 28  
20 Goianiense          27 7  5  15 27 42 26  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Friday, October 13   
Palmeiras            v Bahia               (0000)  
Saturday, October 14 
Vasco da Gama        v Botafogo            (2200)  
Sunday, October 15   
Sao Paulo            v Atletico Paranaense (0000)  
Goianiense           v Palmeiras           (1900)  
Chapecoense          v Flamengo            (1900)  
Fluminense           v Avai                (1900)  
Sport                v Atletico Mineiro    (1900)  
Bahia                v Corinthians         (2100)  
Coritiba             v Gremio              (2100)  
Monday, October 16   
Santos               v Vitoria             (2200)

