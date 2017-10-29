UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Atletico Mineiro 0 Botafogo 0 Avai 2 Gremio 2 Fluminense 1 Bahia 1 Ponte Preta 1 Corinthians 0 Sport 3 Coritiba 4 Vitoria 1 Goianiense 1 Saturday, October 28 Atletico Paranaense 0 Chapecoense 0 Flamengo 0 Vasco da Gama 0 Sao Paulo 2 Santos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 31 17 8 6 40 21 59 2 Palmeiras 30 16 5 9 46 31 53 3 Santos 31 14 11 6 33 22 53 4 Gremio 31 15 6 10 45 28 51 5 Botafogo 31 13 9 9 39 32 48 6 Cruzeiro 30 13 8 9 36 28 47 ------------------------- 7 Flamengo 31 12 11 8 40 29 47 8 Vasco da Gama 31 12 8 11 31 39 44 9 Atletico Paranaense 31 11 9 11 37 37 42 10 Atletico Mineiro 31 11 9 11 36 36 42 11 Sao Paulo 31 11 7 13 41 43 40 12 Chapecoense 31 11 6 14 36 43 39 ------------------------- 13 Bahia 31 10 9 12 40 41 39 14 Fluminense 31 9 12 10 40 41 39 15 Sport 31 9 8 14 39 47 35 16 Coritiba 31 9 8 14 32 41 35 ------------------------- 17 Ponte Preta 31 9 8 14 31 40 35 18 Avai 31 8 11 12 22 37 35 19 Vitoria 31 9 7 15 39 48 34 20 Goianiense 31 7 6 18 29 48 27 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 Palmeiras v Cruzeiro (2200)