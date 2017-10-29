FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
October 29, 2017 / 1:01 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29  
Atletico Mineiro    0 Botafogo      0  
Avai                2 Gremio        2  
Fluminense          1 Bahia         1  
Ponte Preta         1 Corinthians   0  
Sport               3 Coritiba      4  
Vitoria             1 Goianiense    1  
Saturday, October 28
Atletico Paranaense 0 Chapecoense   0  
Flamengo            0 Vasco da Gama 0  
Sao Paulo           2 Santos        1  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         31 17 8  6  40 21 59  
2  Palmeiras           30 16 5  9  46 31 53  
3  Santos              31 14 11 6  33 22 53  
4  Gremio              31 15 6  10 45 28 51  
5  Botafogo            31 13 9  9  39 32 48  
6  Cruzeiro            30 13 8  9  36 28 47  
-------------------------
7  Flamengo            31 12 11 8  40 29 47  
8  Vasco da Gama       31 12 8  11 31 39 44  
9  Atletico Paranaense 31 11 9  11 37 37 42  
10 Atletico Mineiro    31 11 9  11 36 36 42  
11 Sao Paulo           31 11 7  13 41 43 40  
12 Chapecoense         31 11 6  14 36 43 39  
-------------------------
13 Bahia               31 10 9  12 40 41 39  
14 Fluminense          31 9  12 10 40 41 39  
15 Sport               31 9  8  14 39 47 35  
16 Coritiba            31 9  8  14 32 41 35  
-------------------------
17 Ponte Preta         31 9  8  14 31 40 35  
18 Avai                31 8  11 12 22 37 35  
19 Vitoria             31 9  7  15 39 48 34  
20 Goianiense          31 7  6  18 29 48 27  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, October 30   
Palmeiras            v Cruzeiro (2200)

