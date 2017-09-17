FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 1:55 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Cruzeiro            1 Bahia            0  
Atletico Paranaense 3 Fluminense       1  
Avai                1 Atletico Mineiro 1  
Corinthians         1 Vasco da Gama    0  
Flamengo            2 Sport            0  
Gremio              0 Chapecoense      1  
Vitoria             1 Sao Paulo        2  
Saturday, September 16
Botafogo            2 Santos           0  
Ponte Preta         1 Goianiense       3  
   Standings           P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Corinthians         24 16 5  3  34 13 53  
2  Gremio              24 13 4  7  40 21 43  
3  Santos              24 11 8  5  25 16 41  
4  Flamengo            24 10 8  6  33 23 38  
5  Palmeiras           23 11 4  8  34 26 37  
6  Cruzeiro            24 10 7  7  29 21 37  
-------------------------
7  Botafogo            24 10 7  7  29 23 37  
8  Atletico Paranaense 24 9  7  8  29 27 34  
9  Vasco da Gama       24 9  4  11 24 35 31  
10 Atletico Mineiro    24 8  7  9  26 28 31  
11 Fluminense          24 7  10 7  34 34 31  
12 Sport               24 8  5  11 30 36 29  
-------------------------
13 Avai                24 7  8  9  15 27 29  
14 Chapecoense         24 8  4  12 28 37 28  
15 Ponte Preta         24 7  7  10 26 32 28  
16 Bahia               24 7  6  11 30 32 27  
-------------------------
17 Sao Paulo           24 7  6  11 32 36 27  
18 Coritiba            23 7  6  10 22 28 27  
19 Vitoria             24 7  5  12 26 35 26  
20 Goianiense          24 6  4  14 22 38 22  
1-6:   Copa Libertadores 
7-12:  Copa Sudamericana 
17-20: Relegation        
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, September 18 
Palmeiras            v Coritiba (2300)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.