8 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
#World Football
August 4, 2017 / 4:56 PM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 4  
Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Cherno More Varna  1  
Slavia Sofia      1 Beroe Stara Zagora 4  
   Standings          P W D L F A Pts 
1  Cherno More Varna  4 3 1 0 7 1 10  
2  Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6 3 6   
3  Lokomotiv Plovdiv  3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
4  Pirin Blagoevgrad  4 1 2 1 3 3 5   
5  Ludogorets         2 1 1 0 1 0 4   
6  Slavia Sofia       4 1 1 2 6 8 4   
-------------------------
7  CSKA-Sofia         3 1 1 1 7 4 4   
8  Levski Sofia       2 1 1 0 2 0 4   
9  Dunav Ruse         3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
10 Vereya             3 1 1 1 1 4 4   
11 Septemvri Sofia    3 1 0 2 1 4 3   
12 Botev Plovdiv      3 1 0 2 5 9 3   
13 Etar               3 0 1 2 2 4 1   
14 Vitosha Bistritsa  3 0 1 2 1 4 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, August 5   
Vereya               v Levski Sofia      (1545)  
Vitosha Bistritsa    v Ludogorets        (1800)  
Sunday, August 6     
CSKA-Sofia           v Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1700)  
Monday, August 7     
Dunav Ruse           v Etar              (1730)

