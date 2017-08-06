FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 6 days ago

Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6  
CSKA-Sofia        4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv  1  
Saturday, August 5
Vereya            2 Levski Sofia       0  
Vitosha Bistritsa 2 Ludogorets         4  
Friday, August 4  
Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Cherno More Varna  1  
Slavia Sofia      1 Beroe Stara Zagora 4  
   Standings          P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Cherno More Varna  4 3 1 0 7  1 10  
2  Ludogorets         3 2 1 0 5  2 7   
3  Vereya             4 2 1 1 3  4 7   
4  CSKA-Sofia         4 2 1 1 11 5 7   
5  Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6  3 6   
6  Pirin Blagoevgrad  4 1 2 1 3  3 5   
-------------------------
7  Lokomotiv Plovdiv  4 1 2 1 3  5 5   
8  Dunav Ruse         3 1 1 1 3  2 4   
9  Levski Sofia       3 1 1 1 2  2 4   
10 Slavia Sofia       4 1 1 2 6  8 4   
11 Septemvri Sofia    3 1 0 2 1  4 3   
12 Botev Plovdiv      3 1 0 2 5  9 3   
13 Etar               3 0 1 2 2  4 1   
14 Vitosha Bistritsa  4 0 1 3 3  8 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                
Monday, August 7     
Dunav Ruse           v Etar (1730)

