5 days ago
Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 7, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 5 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 7  
Dunav Ruse        0 Etar               0  
Sunday, August 6  
CSKA-Sofia        4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv  1  
Saturday, August 5
Vereya            2 Levski Sofia       0  
Vitosha Bistritsa 2 Ludogorets         4  
Friday, August 4  
Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Cherno More Varna  1  
Slavia Sofia      1 Beroe Stara Zagora 4  
   Standings          P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Cherno More Varna  4 3 1 0 7  1 10  
2  Ludogorets         3 2 1 0 5  2 7   
3  Vereya             4 2 1 1 3  4 7   
4  CSKA-Sofia         4 2 1 1 11 5 7   
5  Beroe Stara Zagora 4 1 3 0 6  3 6   
6  Dunav Ruse         4 1 2 1 3  2 5   
-------------------------
7  Pirin Blagoevgrad  4 1 2 1 3  3 5   
8  Lokomotiv Plovdiv  4 1 2 1 3  5 5   
9  Levski Sofia       3 1 1 1 2  2 4   
10 Slavia Sofia       4 1 1 2 6  8 4   
11 Septemvri Sofia    3 1 0 2 1  4 3   
12 Botev Plovdiv      3 1 0 2 5  9 3   
13 Etar               4 0 2 2 2  4 2   
14 Vitosha Bistritsa  4 0 1 3 3  8 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off

